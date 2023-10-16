Modern Warfare 3 players devastated by beta ending without extension

Community members holding out hope for a Modern Warfare 3 beta extension were left disappointed in the final moments.

After two weekends, the Modern Warfare 3 beta officially concluded on October 16. On a positive note, community members praised the game’s maps, movement, perks, and gameplay. Meanwhile, inconsistencies created problems for spawn locations, time-to-kill speeds, and visibility.

Overall, community members left wanting more. Anticipation is arguably at its highest point for COD in recent memory, but players were treated with a harsh dose of reality in the beta period’s aftermath. MW3 doesn’t release for another 25 days, leaving players with nothing to do besides twiddle their thumbs until then.

In the meantime, players have the option to return to Al Mazrah for everyone’s favorite Haunting event, which begins on October 17. But a MW3 beta extension would have helped fill the void for others.

Modern Warfare 3 players bid sad farewell to beta

Sledgehammer Games thanked fans for participating in the beta: “The Beta phase is an important time for our team, as it allows us to test the game in a live environment and collect valuable feedback. Your contribution has been instrumental in ensuring that #MW3 reaches its full potential. We genuinely appreciate your support, and we can’t wait…”

Community members took turns thanking the devs for their transparency and updates throughout the test period and asked for just a few more hours in the game.

One fan responded: “If the communication/support for the game is just like it’s been for the beta, we are in for a GREAT year.”

A second user added: “This is the most fun I’ve had playing Call of Duty in a long time. Thank you guys for that!”

But it’s never easy to say goodbye to something so fun, as CDL pro Attach asked: “How many likes to extend the beta?”

Fortunately, fans don’t necessarily need to wait all the way until November 10. If players pre-order MW3, they get campaign early access on November 2.