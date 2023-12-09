CDL community shaken as Scump and The Flank are potentially shut down

Popular Call of Duty League podcasts The Breakdown hosted by Scump and The Flank are facing a potential shutdown due to legal action.

OpTic Gaming’s Scump and FaZe Clan’s ZooMaa have been a part of the Call of Duty community for over a decade. The former professional players used their knowledge of the game and communities to begin hosting their own spinoff shows of the CDL.

These shows would feature watch parties, LAN attendance, and exclusive interviews with current and former players. Both shows are hosted on Twitch despite the CDL having gone back and forth between streaming on the platform and YouTube.

Now that the CDL has returned to streaming exclusively on YouTube the two shows are now facing a potential shutdown. This is due to legal action allegedly being taken against them from an, at the moment, unknown source related to the league.

Scump and ZooMaa address issues with The Flank and Breakdown

The Flank was the firs tto publicly talk about the legal issues that the show was currently facing. In a clip taken from Twitch, ZooMaa breaks down the email he received regarding what content can and can’t be shown on The Flank.

“I received an email this morning saying that we are no longer allowed to review gameplay,” said ZooMaa. “We are not even allowed to pull up CDL gameplay, even when the matches are over. Before the games, after the games, doesn’t matter. I can’t be live on Twitch and pull up YouTube.”

Shortly after the news of The Flank facing shutdown began to circulate, Scump was pestered on his own stream about the current situation regarding the rival show. That was when he revealed that The Breakdown was also facing a potential shutdown.

“It’s not just those guys over there,” said Scump. “We are literally in talks with [ZooMaa] and them, trying to figure out what the f*** we’re gonna do, man. It’s not just them.” Scump claimed. “Trust me, we’re together on this.”

There is no concrete reason why both shows may be facing legal issues. However, some have theorized that it is due to both shows receiving more views during watch parties than what the main channel gets. Activision nor the CDL have spoken about the situation surrounding the shows and their futures still remain unknown.

