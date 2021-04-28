Can LA Thieves Beat OpTic & FaZe? - Dexerto

The CDL’s Stage 3, Paris Legion Home Series is here and Reverse Sweep is analyzing one highly touted team: the LA Thieves. Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, and Katie Bedford gauge LA’s chances against top dogs like FaZe and OpTic.

At 2-0 in Stage 3, the Thieves have bounced back from their Call of Duty League struggles. Now, during the Paris Home Series, they face their toughest tests: Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Chicago.

Enable and Pacman argue that LA, should they win either or both games, could be a serious championship contender.

