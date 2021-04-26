Scump pops off! Are OpTic back? CDL Top Plays - Dexerto

The Call of Duty League Stage 3 opened with a bang as new faces and veteran stars laid it all out during the London Royal Ravens Home Series. Here are the top moments from the event.

There were a lot of eyes on emerging talent like LA Thieves’ Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan who dazzled in a reverse-sweep bid against the Seattle Surge. Not deterred by the young guns of the game, Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has multiple entries in our Top 10 for good reason.

CDL teams are already popping off in Stage 3, and it’s bound to get better as the season goes on.

