Can OpTic Chicago finally win championships? | CDL Preview Show - Dexerto

Call of Duty League’s Cold War season has been a tough slog for OpTic Chicago. But with Scump leading the troops and Atlanta FaZe making gameplay tweaks, is CDL Stage 3 their best chance of winning a Major?

In this episode of the Reverse Sweep CDL Preview show, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker and Katie Bedford take a look ahead to the Paris Home Series.

They discuss Toronto Ultra’s new-found dominance, the importance of LA Thieves’ upcoming matches and whether OpTic Chicago are finally in a position to take the league by storm.