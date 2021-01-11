CDL Challengers Cup #3 final placements: WestR wins third straight event

The third Challengers event of the Black Ops Cold War cycle is all wrapped up as dominant champs remained on top in North America while other regions saw drastic upsets. Here’s how everything played out.

With a new competitive year comes all-new tournaments for the world’s best Call of Duty players. With Black Ops Cold War now in focus, the third Challengers event of the latest cycle is now in the books.

2021 just opened with a bang as WestR continued to reign supreme in NA while underdogs secured their first victories in EU and APAC.

Over a thousand teams were lined up for action this past weekend. After a few days of heated competition, we’ve got you covered with all of the results.

NA Challengers Cup #3 Results

The NA leg of the latest Challengers Cup saw some familiar names taking out the top spot once again. The boys under the WestR banners cruised through another upper bracket run before taking out their third consecutive trophy.

UT Crew managed to secure a spot in the Grand Finals for the first time, but they couldn’t keep their momentum going. While the final result was a 3-0 scoreline, that doesn’t accurately reflect how close things were. The S&D came within a few rounds while the Control went all the way to a fifth round.

It’s clear there is some heavy competition at the top, but this week was WestR’s once again.

Placement Team Prize 1st WestR $2,000 2nd UT Crew $500 3rd Slammed – 4th Dior – Top 6 Stoop Boyz – MrMidMaps – Top 8 Westeros – LAG Academy –

EU Challengers Cup #3 Results

After back to back top-eight finishes, it was finally time for Obtained Esports to shine in Cup #3. They had some nail-biting matchups on their way through the upper bracket, but the amateur roster was able to close the show and secure their first victory.

The Grand Final series saw the young squad up against Team eMpted who had just won four consecutive games in the lower bracket. However, it was a short-lived affair as Obtained closed things out 3-1.

While veteran players like Dqvee and JurNii finished among the top eight this time around, it simply wasn’t enough to keep up.

Placement Team Prize 1st Obtained Esports $2,000 2nd Team eMpted $500 3rd Down & Bleeding – 4th Team 3G – Top 6 Team Singularity – House Tarth – Top 8 RAMS – Zeeked Zebra’s –

APAC Challengers Cup #3 Results

In the APAC region, new champs were crowned for the first time since local Challengers events began in April 2020. While Renegades recruited the help of former CDL talent this year, their extraordinary winning streak finally came to an end in Cup #3.

They were knocked out in fourth place at the hands of Equilibrium. Ultimately, however, it was VOID and the Chiefs Esports Club in the final showdown.

Despite losing the first bo5 series, it was the Chiefs that managed to come out on top. Winning their first Call of Duty event since 2017.