CDL Challengers Cup #3 final placements: WestR wins third straight event

Published: 11/Jan/2021 4:09

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Challengers

The third Challengers event of the Black Ops Cold War cycle is all wrapped up as dominant champs remained on top in North America while other regions saw drastic upsets. Here’s how everything played out.

With a new competitive year comes all-new tournaments for the world’s best Call of Duty players. With Black Ops Cold War now in focus, the third Challengers event of the latest cycle is now in the books.

2021 just opened with a bang as WestR continued to reign supreme in NA while underdogs secured their first victories in EU and APAC.

Over a thousand teams were lined up for action this past weekend. After a few days of heated competition, we’ve got you covered with all of the results.

NA Challengers Cup #3 Results

The NA leg of the latest Challengers Cup saw some familiar names taking out the top spot once again. The boys under the WestR banners cruised through another upper bracket run before taking out their third consecutive trophy.

UT Crew managed to secure a spot in the Grand Finals for the first time, but they couldn’t keep their momentum going. While the final result was a 3-0 scoreline, that doesn’t accurately reflect how close things were. The S&D came within a few rounds while the Control went all the way to a fifth round.

It’s clear there is some heavy competition at the top, but this week was WestR’s once again.

Placement Team Prize
1st WestR $2,000
2nd UT Crew $500
3rd Slammed
4th Dior
Top 6 Stoop Boyz
MrMidMaps
Top 8 Westeros
LAG Academy

EU Challengers Cup #3 Results

After back to back top-eight finishes, it was finally time for Obtained Esports to shine in Cup #3. They had some nail-biting matchups on their way through the upper bracket, but the amateur roster was able to close the show and secure their first victory.

The Grand Final series saw the young squad up against Team eMpted who had just won four consecutive games in the lower bracket. However, it was a short-lived affair as Obtained closed things out 3-1.

While veteran players like Dqvee and JurNii finished among the top eight this time around, it simply wasn’t enough to keep up.

Placement Team Prize
1st Obtained Esports $2,000
2nd Team eMpted $500
3rd Down & Bleeding
4th Team 3G
Top 6 Team Singularity
House Tarth
Top 8 RAMS
Zeeked Zebra’s

APAC Challengers Cup #3 Results

In the APAC region, new champs were crowned for the first time since local Challengers events began in April 2020. While Renegades recruited the help of former CDL talent this year, their extraordinary winning streak finally came to an end in Cup #3.

They were knocked out in fourth place at the hands of Equilibrium. Ultimately, however, it was VOID and the Chiefs Esports Club in the final showdown. 

Despite losing the first bo5 series, it was the Chiefs that managed to come out on top. Winning their first Call of Duty event since 2017.

Placement Team Prize
1st Chiefs Esports Club $1,000
2nd VOID $500
3rd Equilibrium
4th Renegades
Top 6 Team Handsome
Yo
Top 8 CYCLOPS ag
パピコーズ
CoD community suspicious after Warzone pros set insane Duos world record

Published: 10/Jan/2021 23:19

by Albert Petrosyan
An unbelievable new Duos vs Quads world record in Warzone has many in the community scratching their heads after the two pro players with high K/D ratios were able to get into a very low-skilled lobby.

Warzone world records have been dropping like flies since the Black Ops Cold War integration. Part of the reason is the DMR, Mac-10 meta that’s been dominating Verdansk the likes of which no other meta has done before.

But that’s not the only factor that’s been crippling the legitimacy of these records; recently, CoD YouTubers like Drift0r and others have exposed in-game exploits that guarantee “bot lobbies” (matches with predominantly low-skilled players), a method that many claim is known and used by some streamers and top-level competitive players.

This issue was brought to the forefront yet again on January 10 when SuperEvan and TBE_Newbzz, two of the better Warzone players in the world, set a new world record for eliminations in a Duos vs Quads match: 107. This mark is a whopping 22 kills higher than the previous record of 85 – a differential that’s virtually unheard of in this day and age of the battle royale.

SuperEvan himself racked up 60 kills, a tally that very few players have ever reached in Warzone, regardless of the mode. Newbz’s 47 eliminations are eyebrow-raising as well, and their combined damage of just under 33,000 is also extremely impressive.

But the Warzone community isn’t entirely convinced with this record; as soon as both players tweeted out the incredible feat, their posts were spammed with replies questioning the type of lobby the match was played in.

According to the Warzone companion app that’s gone viral over the past couple of weeks, their lobby was categorized as Bronze 5, which is among the lowest levels possible – bottom 1% of all lobbies.

SBMMWarzone
The popular SBMMWarzone app indicates that SuperEvan’s and Newbz’s record-setting match was in an extremely low-skilled lobby.

Among the things pointed out were that the average K/D ratio of the lobby was 0.68 and the median was 0.53, while SuperEvan’s (5.41) and Newbzz’s (5.14) K/Ds were first and second, respectively, and no one else in the game was over 2.70. In fact, there were only 14 other players that had a positive K/D — everyone else’s was below 1.00, which is extremely low by the BR’s standards.

Considering how good the two players are at the game, users expressed their confusion at how the duo ended up in such a poor lobby when skill-based matchmaking is notorious for ensuring these sorts of skill differentials don’t occur.

Thus, it came as no surprise when the players were bombarded with tweets highlighting these facts and openly questioning the legitimacy of the world record, especially since there were no Jailbreaks during the match.

Even some bigger-name content creators like OpTic Gaming’s Hitch and Blake got in on the subtweeting, posting these memes shortly after Evan and Newbzz pulled off their mindblowing performance.

With all of this going on, Dexerto asked SuperEvan about his response to the allegations that they may have influenced the type of lobby their record-setting match was played in.

“Anyone who truly knows me knows I would never cheat or use anything like that to my advantage,” he said. “At the end of the day, there’s always going to be players that hate. We just got lucky to be in that lobby.”

In the pair’s defense, the two are known to be extremely high-level Warzone players, so them getting this record with total legitimacy is definitely possible. There’s a reason why Dexerto has ranked Evan as one of our current top-seven Warzone competitors in the world.

Dexerto
SuperEvan is currently ranked 7th in Dexerto’s list of best Warzone players.

However, the concerns are not unusual; at no other point in Warzone’s short history has there been a time when the quality of lobbies have fallen under so much suspicion, considering the aforementioned tricks that allegedly can ensure players get into low-skill matches.

With how difficult it can be to tell whether or not someone is manipulating their game to match up against terrible opponents, and how many of these exploits there are floating around, those chasing world records should always expect meticulous scrutiny to follow.