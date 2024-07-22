Boston Breach signs top Challengers stars for MW3 Esports World Cup roster

Boston Breach has signed three players from a top Challengers roster according to sources close to the situation, with a complete roster overhaul after a disastrous Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty League season.

Boston Breach achieved only six series wins during the 2024 season, with several roster iterations failing to ever get going.

It was evident then that when they failed to qualify for Champs, which was won by OpTic Texas — the last team Breach managed a win against — they would be making an assortment of roster changes to try and get things on track for Black Ops 6.

Before that, though, is the Esports World Cup, and while we expect the eight Champs teams to stick with their rosters, the other four teams have had plenty of time to trial new players and see what they can do.

Boston Breach have already made their decision according to sources and, with roster lock on July 22, are expected to announce soon.

They have signed three of the four OMiT Brooklyn players from Challengers Finals that placed second in Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan, Evan ‘Purj’ Perez, and Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conley, all of whom have signed their contracts ahead of roster lock.

They will join ongoing Breach star Eric ‘Snoopy’ Pérez for the Esports World Cup, though it’s unclear at the time of writing whether the Boston side will retain this roster for the Black Ops 6 season.

This means that this season’s Breach players Ben ‘Beans’ McMellon, Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner, and Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak are free agents, though Beans at least has already picked up interest from other organizations in the lead-up to the World Cup.

As for OMiT, it is not yet apparent what exactly happens with the EWC slot they were expected to fill for placing in the top four at Challengers Finals. EWC MW3 rules state that teams must retain at least three of their four players, so with just one player left on the team, they are expected to lose that spot.

In their place, it has been reported by The Rotation that instead, Houston Spartans will be invited to attend, with a roster of Luis ‘Fire’ Rivera, Hamza ‘Hamza’ Shaikh, Brian ‘Whiz’ Moran, and Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez, the last of whom we had heard linked with Carolina Royal Ravens very briefly.

This has not yet been confirmed by the Esports World Cup though news should be expected soon.