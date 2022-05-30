CDL and LA Thieves respond after accusations of throwing match vs Florida Mutineers

An odd seeding scenario for the upcoming CoD Vanguard Major has raised some eyebrows, with suggestions that LA Thieves lost on purpose in their match against the Florida Mutineers. Both the CDL and Thieves’ coach have responded to the claims.

The Los Angeles Thieves and Florida Mutineers faced each other on May 29 in the final match of Major 3 Qualifying.

The winner of the match would punch their ticket for a match against OpTic Texas in the Winners Bracket of Major 3, while the loser would match up with the Minnesota Rokkr in the winner’s bracket.

Even though the Rokkr are 5-0 in Major 3 Qualifying, the consensus is that both teams would still rather face Minnesota than go up against the superpower OpTic Texas.

Los Angeles lost the match 3-0. The Search and Destroy and Control matches were close, making it hard to accuse anyone of losing on purpose, but the Hardpoint match prompted several members of the CoD community to speak out.

Did LA Thieves lose on purpose?

Call of Duty Youtube content creator TacticalRab tweeted an image of Los Angeles potentially losing on purpose against Florida.

TacticalRab claimed that no members of the Thieves were trying to get near the objective even though they had control of the map and also showed Los Angeles player Kenny standing idly by at a crucial point in the match.

LA Thieves head coach Jordan Kaplan responded to the tweet accusing Kenny, arguing, “Three dead, he should push out. The rest of the team messed up not getting towards the time. But again, nice try.”

They are for sure throwing lmao, Envoy got a three-piece and legged it away from the hill 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0h3CClsiXl — Rab (@TacticalRab) May 30, 2022

Kaplan also tweeted: “I didn’t even know OpTic was the 2 seed until the Official Call of Duty League broadcast publicly told everyone that both teams should try to lose.”Figured it would be the perfect time to get practice on our weaker maps in an ultimately meaningless match.”

I didn’t even know OpTic was the 2 seed until the official Call of Duty League broadcast publicly told everyone that both teams should try to lose. Figured it was the perfect time to get practice on our weaker maps in an ultimately meaningless match — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) May 30, 2022

The Call of Duty League commentators picked up on the behavior of both teams in the Hardpoint match.

Call of Duty League caster Chance said, “neither team is doing their Sunday best to get into the hill.” His co-caster, Miles, noted: “The LA Thieves are not doing much to take the Hardpoint time.”

Before the match, the Call of Duty League production team poked fun at the odd scenario in a graphic.

Call of Duty Esports GM Daniel Tsay responded after fans questioned the graphic, and said that while it was a joke, “it shouldn’t have been put up there full stop.”

We try to make our broadcast fun and push the lines in good taste. Obviously this was a joke, but it shouldn't have been put up there full stop — Daniel Tsay (@dtsay56) May 30, 2022

Regardless if this match was “thrown” or not, the Thieves’ first match against the Minnesota Rokkr in Major 3 will be a must-watch.

We have you covered for all of the essential information on Major 3.