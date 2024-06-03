OpTic Texas loses CDL match after players die to feature devs said they disabled

OpTic Texas has lost a CDL match after Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro and Brandon “Dashy” Otell died as a result of an environmental explosion Modern Warfare 3 devs said they disabled in Season 4 on Highrise.

When Season 4 came in, changes were made to several maps to fix a number of bugs, most importantly for Ranked Play and CDL match types, wherein environmental explosions were disabled on Highrise specifically.

The environmental explosion was claimed to have been removed in Season 4’s update for both CDL and Ranked Play, with the patch notes reading, “Environmental explosives are no longer present in CDL and Ranked Play modes”.

However, in the current CDL Major 4 Qualifiers, that wasn’t exactly the case. It turns out, the feature was still working on June 2 as OpTic Texas learned the hard way, going on to die thanks to the supposedly removed explosion.

When OpTic Texas bunkered down to hold a zone in the third map of their match against Vegas Legion on Highrise Control, two players, Shotzzy and Dashy, suddenly died to an environmental explosion in the zone.

The explosion came from a propane tank in zone A which can be destroyed, causing the devastation. This immediately gave OpTic a disadvantage, which caused them to lose the round.

Compounding on the mystery of why the explosion was still in the game, Amer “Pred” Zulbeari, who was right next to the explosion, didn’t die from it.

Although the players themselves weren’t too pressed about the “removed” environmental explosion, OpTic Texas’ Twitter account used the opportunity to poke fun at the moment by retweeting one of their old posts praising the removal.

With the unexpected explosion helping Vegas Legion, Optic Texas consequently going on to lose the series 2-3 as well, handing the team their first loss of the Major Qualifier while giving Vegas their first win.

This loss for OpTic comes hot off the heels of their Major 3 win just days prior in Canada.

OpTic Texas’ next match will be on June 9 against Minnesota Røkkr.