Warzone players furious as “garbage” hackers go all out ahead of RICOCHET launch

Call of Duty: Warzone players believe that there are more hackers than ever in the battle royale, claiming they’re trying to get it out of their system ahead of the RICOCHET anti-cheat.

Warzone players have encountered cheaters and hacks in plenty of different forms ever since the battle royale first launched back in March of 2020.

Over time, and especially during the Black Ops Cold War integration, players have gotten increasingly annoyed by the rise of hackers especially as each big update appeared to bring in a flux of new cheaters.

With the Call of Duty: Vanguard integration – which will bring the RICOCHET anti-cheat with it – many players are hoping that’ll be the end of the cheating epidemic in Warzone. However, until then, it appears as if things might be as bad as ever.

As players have been getting their last few weekends of grinding in before the launch of Warzone Pacific, and the Caldera map, on December 8, they claim that cheating has gotten worse.

“Warzone is a cheat festival at the minute,” said one player. “At the moment Warzone is a free game to cheat (in) it looks like. They are not banning blatant cheaters at all.” Other Warzone players quickly chimed in with horror stories about their recent experiences too, calling the game a “joke” in its current state as “garbage” players have taken over.

“I had a hacker on my team yesterday and he said he hacks because everyone else was,” said one. Others suggested that hackers are going all out before Verdansk disappears and their cheats are potentially useless. “Ricochet anti-cheat will hopefully clear up quite a decent amount of this cheating next week,” added another.

Of course, it’s difficult to prove if there are many more cheaters in-game than usually, but players can only go off what they come up against.

As has been the case for a while, they’ll be hoping RICOCHET clears things up, but it remains to be seen if they’ll do so.