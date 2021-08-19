Call of Duty: Vanguard will use same engine as Modern Warfare & Warzone

The release of Call of Duty: Vanguard is going to take us back in time yet again to the Second World War, and Sledgehammer Games is going to be taking some tech from previous Call of Duty titles — in particular, Infinity Ward’s popular Modern Warfare & Warzone engine.

The Fall season of gaming is slowly approaching us, and fans have an ample amount of titles to look forward to. Most of all, Sledgehammer Games will be venturing back into the CoD franchise, with their release of Vanguard on November 5.

Similar to their last entry into the series, Call of Duty: World War II, this time around we’re going to be taking the lead throughout the battles of the Second World War.

Advertisement

While they’ve revealed a ton of exciting features thus far, they’ve also talked about some of the technology within the game, and how they are propelling the previous Call of Duty’s engines into the next-gen space.

Vanguard to expand on Modern Warfare engine

One of the most important aspects when it comes to the development of any new Call of Duty is the technology within the game. Sledgehammer won’t be using their own engine directly when it comes to Vanguard, but they’ll be taking some help from Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward.

Aaron Halon, the Studio Head of Sledgehammer Games spoke on the core technology and how they’re going to be directly working with Infinity Ward’s team on developing the engine.

Advertisement

As well, they will be using the same engine that was used in Modern Warfare but taking it a step forward, as they’ll be expanding it to perform optimally for Vanguard.

Along with these enhancements from Modern Warfare’s engine, we’re also going to see some improvements in regards to the landscape and textures used within the environment. A picture-perfect world is one of the aims they’re striving for, as visual fidelity will be fully optimized for Vanguard as well.

They’ve also iterated how there’s going to be a new damage layer system, that’ll stay over the course of the game, and will accumulate the damage players do to a certain structure.

Advertisement

CoD Vanguard will only be 60fps on next-gen

Another vital aspect when it comes to new titles releasing across multiple platforms is how they’ll perform on consoles such as the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

While many players were hoping to see improvements on previous generations, Sledgehammer Games have confirmed that Vanguard will run at 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, similar to recent Call of Duty iterations.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.