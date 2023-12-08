Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players on Xbox frustrated at massive update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players on Xbox are pulling their hair out with a gigantic update for the game’s new season.

While many players are eager to jump into the game’s first season, Xbox players are left confused as to the size of the update and how long it will take to download.

Instead of jumping into the game’s new maps, modes, and weapons in a reasonable amount of time, Xbox players are having to wait for a lot of new data to download. This is in addition to the game’s already large file size as is.

Players have taken to social media to vent their frustrations and wonder why the install size for the update is so big.

When Xbox players went to download the new season of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, they realized they were going to be waiting for awhile.

Some players have reported massive file sizes up to 243 GB and have been venting their frustration on social media, specifically Reddit.

Some users reported that their update started at just 21GB, but they had to restart their system. AFter the restart, they reported the file size jumped to 190GB or more.

However, some players are reporting regular file sizes, though many of them have said they are stuck on a “checking for update” error.

Some are theorizing that shutting the consoles down in the middle of the update is triggering a full re-installation of the game. This has prompted some debate about how the update process needs to be refined.

This is just one more controversy that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has faced after its campaign was not well-received upon release, in spite of a well-regarded multiplayer and Zombies mode.