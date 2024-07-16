Modern Warfare 3 players believe that the game is “cooked” and “unplayable” due to the ongoing problems with lag and stutter in multiplayer modes.

Over the years, Call of Duty has had its fair share of problems with lag during games and overall connection problems. Some of these have lasted longer than others, typically because of DDOS attacks, but others are just run-of-the-mill server problems.

The latter of these typically pop up at the start of a new season or just following an update – when there is a new influx of players – and can last a day or so. However, in Season 4 Reloaded, those problems have been stacking up and lasting a bit longer than normal.

Many players are being plagued with stuttering issues – throwing them about from left to right at different points – which, during high-pressure situations can cause even bigger headaches.

“This game is cooked,” one player complained, adding they’re “regretting” purchasing Modern Warfare 3 before Black Ops 6.

“I agree. I don’t even CARE about all the other problems, the aim assist whatever, kar98 whatever, just play harder, but the f*cking lag is debilitating and if I could refund this s*it I would,” another agreed.

“I’ve taken a break until they fix MW3. It’s been 8 days since I last touched the game and I come on here every day to see it’s not improved. I miss the game but these clips show it’s still unplayable,” another player said, with a further player jokingly labeling the game “Call of Stutter” right now.

As noted, server issues aren’t an entirely new problem, but when they’re constantly affecting matches, you can’t blame players for turning their backs and playing something else.

The issues will likely get ironed out before long, but for now, it’s clearly something that the devs need to get ahold of – again.