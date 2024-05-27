Is Black Ops 6 coming to PS4 & Xbox One?

Anticipation for Black Ops 6 is building as Call of Duty gears up for its latest installment in the Fall, but will the upcoming game release on the PS4 and Xbox One?

Black Ops 6 is confirmed and on the way, marking the return of the Black Ops series for the first time since 2020’s Black Ops Cold War.

However, some fans have been left concerned about BO6 after leaks claimed that CoD’s next installment was still coming to last-gen consoles as well, and for full price, despite almost being four years into the current-gen.

So here is everything you need to know about Black Ops 6 and the rumors last-gen release.

Is Black Ops 6 releasing on PS4 & Xbox One?

According to a GameStop pre-order listing for Black Ops 6, the game will be releasing on the PS4. Although it makes no mention of the Xbox One, Insider Gaming went on to report that the game will be coming to Xbox One as well.

According to Insider Gaming’s report, the reason why the Xbox One doesn’t appear in GameStop’s listing is because the S|X version is a cross-generation version that will be playable on the Xbox One as well.

However, despite the leaks, Activision themselves is yet to confirm BO6’s release for last-gen consoles, but will most likely do so as part of the June 9 CoD Direct.

The past four CoD entries; Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, MW2, and MW3 all released on last-gen consoles as well on the current gen, and Black Ops 6 looks to be following the same trend as well.

As for a Nintendo Switch release, although Microsoft did sign a 10-year agreement in February 2023 to bring CoD to the Switch, there hasn’t been any confirmation of BO6 coming to the Switch or Switch 2.