How to watch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct

Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct will take place after the Xbox Games Showcase in June. Here’s how to watch the reveal event.

Late in April, Xbox unveiled plans to host the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2024. The announcement also confirmed the event would be followed by a Direct. While Xbox kept silent about which game would headline the stream, many labeled the next Call of Duty as the obvious answer.

These guesses have since been proven correct. 2024’s Call of Duty installment, officially subtitled Black Ops 6, will take center stage during a June 9 Direct broadcast.

The Black Ops 6 Direct will premiere on June 9, 2024 after the Xbox Games Showcase, which goes live at 10:00 AM PST/1:00 PM ET/6:00 PM BST. Call of Duty’s Twitter page promised the Direct will feature a “first in-depth look at all-new gameplay and product announcements.”

Xbox hasn’t specified how long the main showcase will last, so there’s no concrete time set for the Call of Duty portion of the double-feature broadcast.

Those hoping to watch live will be able to by tuning into Xbox’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. Call of Duty’s YouTube and Twitch pages will host the Direct, as well.

News about the upcoming reveal surfaced shortly after Activision formally announced Black Ops 6 with a Cerberus-style logo and art.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s 2023 reveal was staggered, with the initial reveal going live in August while multiplayer didn’t receive a closer look until October. It’s unclear if Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s unveiling will follow a similar pattern.

Developer Treyarch leads production on the new entry, which uncorroborated rumors claim will revolve around the Gulf War, a United States-led conflict in the Middle East that lasted from 1990 to 1991.