Boston Call of Duty League team officially announced by Patriots’ Kraft Group & Oxygen Esports

The Call of Duty League’s 12th spot is officially going to Boston. In a new release, the New England Patriots’ Kraft Sports Group and local Oxygen Esports org confirmed that they are merging and bringing a CDL team to Boston.

Just two days after initial rumors that Kraft and Oxygen were in line to buy the CDL’s 12th slot, the news is now official. The spot was made available just over a month ago, when endemic esports orgs Envy Gaming and OpTic Gaming merged.

In the time since, Call of Duty fans have worried that the league might roll into its 2022 season without a 12th squad. Now, those concerns should be calmed, as Boston is taking up the mantle.

This merger and CDL acquisition follows a $20 million investment round for Oxygen Esports, which they explain included popular New England sports figures like Danny Ainge and Rob Gronkowski.

While financial details are unavailable, the latest $20 million investment is a similar price point to the cost of purchasing a CDL spot outright.

With the merger, Oxygen Esports will work with Kraft Sports Group to operate both the new CDL team and current Overwatch League squad, the Boston Uprising.

Possible Boston CDL roster?

At the moment, it’s unknown what the Boston CDL team’s name or roster will be. But speculation is mounting, thanks to recent scrimmages by teams. In a number of matches, fans have noticed squads like the New York Subliners facing a familiar quartet.

Carlos ‘ Venom ‘ Hernandez

‘ Hernandez Thomas ‘ TJHaLy ‘ Haly

‘ Haly Anthony ‘ Methodz ‘ Zinni

‘ Zinni Paul ‘PaulEhx‘ Avila

All four have CDL experience and were originally linked to a rumored Washington CDL squad, which later fell apart. It remains uncertain whether or not this team will be representing Boston, but fans are beginning to put puzzle pieces together.