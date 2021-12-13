Kraft Sports Group reportedly buying Call of Duty League’s 12th team for Boston

Professional Call of Duty just might be coming to Boston, Massachusetts. According to a new report, the New England Patriots’ Kraft Sports Group is acquiring the 12th CDL team slot from OpTic and Envy.

When OpTic Gaming and Envy merged in early November 2021, a 12th Call of Duty League slot opened up. Now, after countless rumors and their eventual denials, a new report suggests that the 12th slot has finally found a suitor.

According to Sports Business Journal’s Kevin Hitt, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Kraft Sports Group “are set to acquire a spot in the Call of Duty League.” In doing so, they will partner with Oxygen Esports in order to manage both the new CDL team and their existing Boston Uprising Overwatch League squad.

So far, there is not much information surrounding the deal’s finances or the team’s name and roster. But this report is corroborated by our own sources, so it holds more weight than earlier rumored buyers.

Boston’s Kraft buys 12th CDL team from OpTic and Envy

As detailed in the SBJ report, Kraft’s ownership group should be purchasing the 12th CDL slot from the newly merged OpTic and Envy. If that deal goes through, this will mark yet another introduction of traditional sports into the space (much like the Stan Kroenke-owned LA Guerrillas).

While initial OWL and CDL teams were purchased for $20 million at minimum, it’s unclear if this acquisition was discounted. Regardless, it should be a weight off of Envy’s back and positive news for CDL and Boston fans alike.

CoD fans spent time concerned that the league would move into its third season with just 11 teams, complicating tournament structures and standings. As the last squad, Boston will have smaller pickings for a roster, but a chance to grow with the league moving forward.