DiazBiffle unveils competitive Cold War MP5 Warzone loadout for Season 4

Warzone content creator and competitor DiazBiffle has shared his competitive Cold War MP5 loadout for Season 4, using it to topple professional opponents in high-stakes tournaments.

The Modern Warfare version of the MP5 SMG was Warzone’s most popular weapon for some time when the battle royale first launched back in 2020. However, it has dropped off as new SMGs like the MAC-10, Milano 821 and Cold War MP5 have exploded in popularity.

In Season 4 it’s generally agreed that the Cold War MP5 is one of the strongest close-range options, tearing through opponents with strong damage, manageable recoil and excellent iron sights.

Not only has it become common in public matches, but top tier players like DiazBiffle are using it to win thousands of dollars in competitive Warzone. The content creator and pro player shared his loadout in a recent YouTube video, giving fans a reliable and monstrous CW MP5 loadout.

The ‘Paint Blaster’ variant, the Cold War MP5’s attachments are as follows:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammunition: STAGNAG 50 Rnd Drum

STAGNAG 50 Rnd Drum Stock: Raider Stock

The Agency Suppressor is a must-have on almost any weapon, extending range while keeping players’ off enemy radars. The Tiger Team Spotlight improves mobility, as does the Raider Stock.

While a lot of players would go for an underbarrel that stabilizes shots and lowers recoil, Diaz again opts to maximize mobility and handling with the Bruiser Grip.

Finally, the STAGNAG 50 Rnd Drum gives players 20 extra shots per magazine, meaning reloads will be reduced and squad wipes become a real possibility.

This MP5 loadout relies on players being able to control the weapon’s moderate recoil, as well as being selective and only using it at closer ranges. That’s why we’re recommending pairing it with a longer range weapon like the Kilo 141 or the weapon that’s dominating the Season 4 meta – the FARA 83.

Naturally, you can mix up the attachments to match your own play style and preferences, but Diaz has shown time and time again that his opinion in Warzone is worth trusting.