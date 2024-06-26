MW3 Zombies Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: Unstable Rifts, bug fixes, more

MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded are out, with Zombies receiving a new batch of content, so here are the patch notes for MWZ for the mid-season update.

Though it doesn’t quite get the same attention as multiplayer and Warzone, Zombies has proven successful in Modern Warfare 3. As such, it continues to get updates and receive new content in the lead-up to Black Ops 6.

This time around, MWZ is getting a new area called Unstable Rifts, bringing with it new objectives, missions, and blueprints for you to hunt down. There are also a range of bug fixes and even a handful of weapon balance changes.

Here are the full patch notes for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, detailing everything new in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Full MWZ Season 4 Reloaded patch notes

New Content: Unstable Rifts

Get ready for a new wave-based combat challenge: Unstable Rifts. When you enter an Unstable Rift, you’ll face increasingly intense waves of enemies. Win and the cooldown will reset on all your insured weapons and schematics, letting you enter the next match fully equipped. If you miss the chance to join a Rift, Strike Team Operators can locate additional opportunities on the map.

Beware, Unstable Rifts are unpredictable. Some things work differently; some advantages are given, and others taken away. However, the loot is worth it: a maxed-out Pack-A-Punch weapon with maximum Rarity to use while in the Rift, plus free Perks and Upgrades to help you face the hordes.

UIX

Bug Fixes Fixed inaccurate weapon ammo counts being displayed on the HUD. Addressed an issue causing parties of three or more to become stuck while matchmaking. Camo unlock requirements for Melee weapons will no longer display inconsistently. Resolved an issue with notifications repeating and replicating for some unlocks.



Progression

The Prestige 14 Zombies calling card challenge “Run ‘Em Down” (Pickup Artist) now tracks properly.

Weapons & Attachments

Submachine Guns

Lachmann Shroud JAK Decimator Conversion Kit Pack-a-Punch will no longer remove the full-auto firing capability.



Sniper Rifles