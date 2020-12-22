 Black Ops Cold War XP bug causes players to lose weapon progress - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War XP bug causes players to lose weapon progress

Published: 22/Dec/2020 17:58

by Tanner Pierce
A brand new bug discovered in Black Ops Cold War might explain why players are complaining about leveling up slowly… they’re actually losing XP at times.

XP and Weapon XP earn rates have been a huge talking point within the community since the game’s launch. While Treyarch has gone ahead and adjusted the XP earn rates a few times, the community still thinks leveling up is slower than it should be, compared to previous Call of Duty games.

Now, a new bug discovered by Redditor u/Difficult-Rest8524 may give some insight as to why that is, at least for the game’s weapon XP.

In a new video posted to Reddit, one BOCW player who was in a Zombies match was reporting weapon XP loss.

According to the player, they’ve actually lost weapon XP while playing a Zombies match before and while it hasn’t taken them down a whole level or anything, it certainly seems like they are losing some overall progress.

To support their claim, the Redditor uploaded a video that seems to show their account close to leveling up the Magnum revolver to level 30, playing through a bit of Zombies match, before showing that the XP bar on the weapon has actually gone down a significant amount.

I do not believe weapon leveling is slow; I believe there are bugs causing us to LOSE weapon XP from r/blackopscoldwar

If this is accurate, that would easily explain why leveling up weapons feels so slow in-game, as players would be losing some XP at the same that they are gaining some. This doesn’t seem to be a unique case either, as multiple people commenting on the post claim to have come across some variation of the bug, if not the exact same one.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a fix for this problem yet, especially with it being unknown how widespread it is. At this point, we’ll just have to wait for Treyarch to acknowledge the bug and put out a fix as soon as possible. Here’s hoping it doesn’t take too long, but with the post getting 5,000 upvotes within a matter of hours, it should be only a matter of time before the developers investigate.

LIVE: $100K Toronto Ultra Warzone tourney: stream, teams, standings, more

Published: 22/Dec/2020 16:59 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 17:00

by Albert Petrosyan
Toronto Ultra Warzone

With Season 1 of Warzone now fully underway, following its integration with Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra are hosting a $100,000 ‘Holiday Feast’ tournament for the battle royale.

There’s nothing like a $100,000 competition to help spice up the holiday season for competitive Warzone players. For Toronto Ultra, this is the second such tournament they’ve organized for CoD’s popular battle royale – the trio of NICKMERCS, Swagg, and DiazBiffle took the first one in August.

Now, fast-forward to December, and a plethora of CDL pros and content creators will once again be taking center-stage in Verdansk, and we’ve got everything you need to know below.

How to watch Toronto Ultra Warzone event: schedule & stream

This event is taking place on Tuesday, December 22 starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM PT / 6 PM GMT and expected to last about seven hours (more details in the format section). It’s being streamed live on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

The Call of Duty League’s Clint ‘Maven’ Evans and Joe ‘MerK’ DeLuca are taking care of the live casting and commentary.

Toronto Ultra Warzone Holiday Feast teams & players

As with the Ultra’s previous $100K competition, this one also features numerous big-name CDL pro players and content creators. The full list of all the teams and rosters have not been announced yet, but it appears they’re inviting a “captain” for each team who then gets to choose the other two players.

Here are the confirmed teams so far:

Team Rated

  • Rated
  • SuperEvan
  • DiazBiffle

Team Aydan

  • Aydan
  • ZLaner
  • Huskerrs

Team Tommey

  • Tommey
  • Newbz
  • Almxnd

Team Methodz

  • Methodz
  • Frozone
  • Deleo

Team Bobby Poff

  • Bobby Poff
  • ClutchBelk
  • Destroy

Team Symfuhny

  • Symfuhny
  • JoeWo
  • Crowder

More confirmed captains:

  • TeeP
  • Gotaga
  • Vikkstar
  • LEGIQN
  • Pamaj
  • Swagg

We’ll be updating this list as more teams get announced, so make sure to check back here regularly.

Toronto Ultra Warzone Holiday Feast format, scoring & prize breakdown

This is a 30-team Trios competition that employs the popular “kill race” format, meaning that all of the teams will be competing in public lobbies. Points are earned through eliminations and placements in each match based on the following breakdown:

Toronto Ultra
The scoring format for Toronto Ultra’s $100K Holiday Feast Warzone tournament.

This event is split into two rounds, the first one taking four hours and the second one, two and a half. Once the first round is up, each team’s best five matches are calculated based on the scoring format and added together, which determines their place in the overall standings after the first four hours. The top 12 teams from round one then advance to the second round.

All 12 teams who make it to round two will earn a portion of the $100,000 prize pool, with $35,000 going to first place. Here’s the full prize breakdown:

Toronto Ultra
The prize breakdown for Toronto Ultra’s $100K Holiday Feast Warzone tournament.

Make sure to check back here once the tournament has wrapped up for a detailed post-event recap, including highlights and the full final placements.