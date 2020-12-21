Black Ops Cold War leak reveals stunning rocket-powered AK-47 blueprint - Dexerto

An upcoming Black Ops Cold War and Warzone weapon blueprint has slipped through the cracks early, revealing a rocket-fueled AK-47 design that comes with its own unique animations.

Customization is key across the board in Call of Duty. From mastering your perfect loadout to tweaking your favorite reticle color, there’s always plenty you can do to fine-tune the experience. That applies to both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War thanks to recent integration allowing players to use weapons from the new title.

The AK-47 is undeniably one of the most powerful Assault Rifles in Treyarch’s new release, even in light of recent nerfs. If you’ve been grinding with it from day one, you’ll be happy to know that one of the most unique weapon blueprints is right around the corner for it.

Rather than just adding some stickers or making it a little more vibrant, this blueprint goes above and beyond anything we’ve seen in Warzone thus far. Here’s a look at one of the first truly dynamic skins in the game.

It may look like a standard weapon design while aiming down the sights, but holding it out in front reveals something completely fresh. There are four rocket exhausts on the butt of the AK. These remain fired up the entire time you’ve got the weapon equipped, but upon reloading, they properly light up.

The gun lets off some steam before essentially taking off and arriving at its destination with a new magazine at the ready. Operators have to keep a solid grip as this blueprint propels itself forward as if it were an actual rocket.

Akin to more dynamic skins from previous CoD titles and even the current CoD Mobile, we haven’t seen visuals this unique in a mainline title in quite some time. The blueprint breathes new life into the AR, completely altering the visual into something new.

It could be a little distracting in the heat of the moment, but there’s no better way to flex on enemies than to wipe them out with an actual rocket-fueled gun.

There’s also an inscription along the side: X22P08. These letters and numbers don’t quite stand out yet, though knowing Treyarch, there’s likely a deeper meaning behind it.

At the time of writing, no further information is known in terms of pricing or release date. Given just how unique this blueprint is, however, expect it to be on the higher end. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as new intel comes to light.