Black Ops Cold War leak reveals stunning rocket-powered AK-47 blueprint - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War leak reveals stunning rocket-powered AK-47 blueprint

Published: 21/Dec/2020 6:00

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
An upcoming Black Ops Cold War and Warzone weapon blueprint has slipped through the cracks early, revealing a rocket-fueled AK-47 design that comes with its own unique animations.

Customization is key across the board in Call of Duty. From mastering your perfect loadout to tweaking your favorite reticle color, there’s always plenty you can do to fine-tune the experience. That applies to both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War thanks to recent integration allowing players to use weapons from the new title.

The AK-47 is undeniably one of the most powerful Assault Rifles in Treyarch’s new release, even in light of recent nerfs. If you’ve been grinding with it from day one, you’ll be happy to know that one of the most unique weapon blueprints is right around the corner for it.

Rather than just adding some stickers or making it a little more vibrant, this blueprint goes above and beyond anything we’ve seen in Warzone thus far. Here’s a look at one of the first truly dynamic skins in the game.

It may look like a standard weapon design while aiming down the sights, but holding it out in front reveals something completely fresh. There are four rocket exhausts on the butt of the AK. These remain fired up the entire time you’ve got the weapon equipped, but upon reloading, they properly light up.

The gun lets off some steam before essentially taking off and arriving at its destination with a new magazine at the ready. Operators have to keep a solid grip as this blueprint propels itself forward as if it were an actual rocket.

Akin to more dynamic skins from previous CoD titles and even the current CoD Mobile, we haven’t seen visuals this unique in a mainline title in quite some time. The blueprint breathes new life into the AR, completely altering the visual into something new.

It could be a little distracting in the heat of the moment, but there’s no better way to flex on enemies than to wipe them out with an actual rocket-fueled gun.

Black Ops Cold War AK-47 gameplay
The AK-47 has been one of the most powerful ARs since Black Ops Cold War launched.

There’s also an inscription along the side: X22P08. These letters and numbers don’t quite stand out yet, though knowing Treyarch, there’s likely a deeper meaning behind it.

Read More: Dashy & Scump’s ideal AK-47 setups

At the time of writing, no further information is known in terms of pricing or release date. Given just how unique this blueprint is, however, expect it to be on the higher end. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as new intel comes to light.

Insane Warzone glitch gives players infinite respawns on Rebirth Island

Published: 21/Dec/2020 4:58

by Brad Norton
Warzone Rebirth Island map
Rebirth Island has barely been live for a week in Warzone and yet players have already uncovered a game-breaking issue that’s providing an infinite number of lives on the new map.

Blackout’s Alcatraz is back in full force as small lobbies drop into the mix for fast-paced battle royale gameplay. One unique twist to Warzone’s Rebirth Island is that players can respawn and try their luck again if they’re taken out.

This leads to some intense encounters with teams constantly redeploying. However, it comes with a limit. Eventually, there must be a winner, so respawns are limited. Though there’s a new exploit working against these rules.

Teams have accidentally stumbled upon a game-breaking bug that allows for infinite respawns. No matter how many times they’re knocked out, regardless of gas taking up the entire map, this glitch kept them dropping back in on repeat.

In Rebirth Island, after I died and third teammate left, my "view" was stuck and my teammate kept redeploying again and again until everyone died in the gas and we won the game, if this is a new exploit please fix that ASAP from CODWarzone

30 players remained in the regular Rebirth Island lobby on December 20. Nothing out of the ordinary seemed to happy up until Reddit user ‘moi865’ was taken out of commission. Instead of their countdown reaching zero and letting them redeploy, they were trapped.

A teammate left the game right at this split second, causing their view to remain stuck in one place. There was no way to redeploy or even move the camera around. However, their final remaining teammate had some better luck. They were able to respawn again and again without issue.

The game completely bugged out, giving infinite lives and paving the way for a free win. No matter how many times their ally died, they simply couldn’t lose. Even the gas wasn’t enough to stop them as they could just redeploy once again.

Toxic gas took over the entire map. It didn’t take long before the win was locked up. Obviously, this wasn’t intentional but if timed right, there’s nothing stopping one player from leaving every game to guaranteed wins for the other two.

Warzone gameplay
Teams could be seeing this victory screen on Rebirth Island every match if they utilize the new exploit.

It took a good while for the match to play out but the win was guaranteed early on. Activision is yet to address this particular issue, but given how damaging it is, expect to see a fix relatively soon.

If you’re just getting your footing on Rebirth Island and want to secure some wins without an exploit, here’s a rundown on our best landing spots for the new map.