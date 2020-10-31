Black Ops Cold War weapons & perks changes revealed for Zombies - Dexerto

After revealing Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode back in September, Treyarch has now done a deep dive into all the changes coming to the mode. It seems like, in some regards, it’s going to be a completely different experience this time around.

If you’re excited about Black Ops Cold War’s iteration of Zombies but are hungry for more details, then you’ll be happy to know that Treyarch just delivered.

Thanks to a new blog post, the developer has given fans a deep dive into all the new changes coming to the game. While the developer ended up confirming a number of different features that previously leaked a few days back, they also revealed some wholly new information.

New perks for Zombies

While the developer officially confirmed the six perks that will be available at launch, including the exact statistics they will change, more will be announced when new maps get added to the game, in true Treyarch fashion.

The ones currently implemented, however, are sure to please longtime fans.

Jugger-Nog: 50% increase in health

Quick Revive: 50% increase in health regen speed

Speed Cola: 15% increase in reload speed

Stamin-Up: Increase in sprinting speed (percentage unclear)

Deadshot Daquri: ADS automatically moves sights to enemy weak spot (aim-assist)

Elemental Pop: Every bullet has a chance to apply random Ammo Mod effect

Black Ops Cold War Zombies weapons and scorestreaks

While weapon rarities isn’t new information for Black Ops Cold War Zombies, as it was previously announced by Treyarch during the initial reveal, the developer has finally gone into more detail about what it all means.

Like Warzone, each weapon that you pull from the wall or Mystery Box will be a certain weapon: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. As expected, the higher the weapon rarity, the higher damage it deals and the more attachments it’ll have.

In addition, the mystery box will now contain scorestreaks on top of that, which was easily one of the coolest part of the original reveal trailer.

Combat Bow

Sentry Turret

War Machine

Chopper Gunner

Self-Revive

Right now, it’s unclear if the only way that players will be able to get their hands on these valuable items will be through the Mystery Box, although previous leaks have indicated that Zombies will also be able to drop them.

New Exfil feature

The final feature that Treyarch revealed new details about was the new Exfil feature, which allows players to end their match before they die. According to the devs, you’ll only be able to do this from Round 10 onwards.

That being said, if you’re able to reach the extraction point within the time allotted, you’ll receive extra XP, as well as some Raw Aetherium Crystals, which can be used to upgrade your weapons.

All of this, combined with all the leaks we know including the armor changes, the upgrade system, and the salvage system, which have now all been confirmed by Treyarch, makes it seem like this year’s iteration is going to be wild.