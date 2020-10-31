 Black Ops Cold War weapons & perks changes revealed for Zombies - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War weapons & perks changes revealed for Zombies

Published: 31/Oct/2020 0:23

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War

After revealing Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode back in September, Treyarch has now done a deep dive into all the changes coming to the mode. It seems like, in some regards, it’s going to be a completely different experience this time around.

If you’re excited about Black Ops Cold War’s iteration of Zombies but are hungry for more details, then you’ll be happy to know that Treyarch just delivered.

Thanks to a new blog post, the developer has given fans a deep dive into all the new changes coming to the game. While the developer ended up confirming a number of different features that previously leaked a few days back, they also revealed some wholly new information.

New perks for Zombies

While the developer officially confirmed the six perks that will be available at launch, including the exact statistics they will change, more will be announced when new maps get added to the game, in true Treyarch fashion.

The ones currently implemented, however, are sure to please longtime fans.

  • Jugger-Nog: 50% increase in health
  • Quick Revive: 50% increase in health regen speed
  • Speed Cola: 15% increase in reload speed
  • Stamin-Up: Increase in sprinting speed (percentage unclear)
  • Deadshot Daquri: ADS automatically moves sights to enemy weak spot (aim-assist)
  • Elemental Pop: Every bullet has a chance to apply random Ammo Mod effect

Black Ops Cold War Zombies weapons and scorestreaks

While weapon rarities isn’t new information for Black Ops Cold War Zombies, as it was previously announced by Treyarch during the initial reveal, the developer has finally gone into more detail about what it all means.

Like Warzone, each weapon that you pull from the wall or Mystery Box will be a certain weapon: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. As expected, the higher the weapon rarity, the higher damage it deals and the more attachments it’ll have.

In addition, the mystery box will now contain scorestreaks on top of that, which was easily one of the coolest part of the original reveal trailer.

  • Combat Bow
  • Sentry Turret
  • War Machine
  • Chopper Gunner
  • Self-Revive

Right now, it’s unclear if the only way that players will be able to get their hands on these valuable items will be through the Mystery Box, although previous leaks have indicated that Zombies will also be able to drop them.

All weapons in Black Ops Cold War, including the ones pulled from Mystery Boxes, have rarities.

New Exfil feature

The final feature that Treyarch revealed new details about was the new Exfil feature, which allows players to end their match before they die. According to the devs, you’ll only be able to do this from Round 10 onwards.

That being said, if you’re able to reach the extraction point within the time allotted, you’ll receive extra XP, as well as some Raw Aetherium Crystals, which can be used to upgrade your weapons.

All of this, combined with all the leaks we know including the armor changes, the upgrade system, and the salvage system, which have now all been confirmed by Treyarch, makes it seem like this year’s iteration is going to be wild.

Call of Duty

2021 CDL Challengers info announced: Scouting & Elite Series

Published: 30/Oct/2020 17:42 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 18:35

by Bill Cooney
CDL Challngers Scouting Series
CDL

The Call of Duty League has announced all-new details for upcoming 2021 Challengers events, and there will be even more ways for up and coming players to show their stuff.

Call of Duty Challengers is the official “path to pro” circuit for amateur CoD esports players around the world, and there are two brand new events being added to the circuit in 2021 – the Scouting Series and Challengers Elite.

The 2019 season wrapped up in August with the $500k finals crowning the top teams in North America, Europe and Asia. Once again, players looking for their big break are eagerly awaiting the next opportunity.

They won’t have to be patient for very long either, with the first new Challengers event kicking off just a couple of weeks at the time of writing, in early December with the Scouting Series.

This Series will bring together CDL coaches to draft their own squads from one big pool of all the players that secure an invite. These teams will be split up into EU and NA competitions and will play against teams from their region over the course of the four-day tournament.

Elite is the second new event, and will put the top amateur teams from Challengers into an exclusive bracket to battle it out, sometime “over the course of the 2021 Season.”

Challengers Cups were first introduced in 2019 and will be returning in 2021 as well. These will be standalone tournaments  players across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Through the Cups and the competitive Ladder, players can earn Challengers points which are used to qualify and seed teams for various events throughout the season.

Call of Duty Challengers players at LAN event
Katy Eyre/ESPAT Media
Challengers brings together the best amateur CoD players from around the world to compete.

Specific dates for the upcoming 2021 season events are still unknown, but we’ll keep you posted on them as information becomes available.

If you’re interested in seeing if you and your team have what it takes, you can get more information on how to sign up and get going right here. There’s no guarantee you’ll be the next player on the Dallas Empire or anything like that, but if you’re confident in your ability to frag out, it can’t hurt to give it a shot.