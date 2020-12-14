Black Ops Cold War glitch reveals all Season 1 weapon blueprints

A Black Ops Cold War glitch is allowing offline Xbox players to see upcoming Season 1 blueprints for every weapon in the game.

A highly-anticipated aspect of any Call of Duty update is new content and changes for any of the game’s weapons. Of course, it’s no different for Black Ops Cold War’s upcoming Season 1 update.

Amongst the addition of new operators, maps, and modes, Call of Duty fans are expecting a range of new blueprints for their favorite weapons.

Well, a glitch discovered by an offline Xbox player has revealed exactly what blueprints Treyarch has been working on for the upcoming Season 1 update.

Glitch players to see Season 1 Cold War blueprints

A thread posted to the Black Ops Cold War subreddit has revealed a glitch that allows players to see unreleased Season 1 blueprints for every weapon in-game.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone details

According to the thread, the player attempted to play Zombies after their Xbox Live had run out. Normally, this would mean a player would be unable to access any online mode. However, for whatever reason, the game allowed the player to enter Gunsmith and view each of the weapons. It was there that they realized that every weapon had been given a new blueprint.

These blueprints range in theme and have some interesting names including “Maneater” and “Monstrous Envy”. It’s obvious Treyarch have put a lot of effort into the blueprints’ appearance as each of them look incredible.

Although the blueprints look great, there’s no doubt the majority of these will be paid cosmetic content in Season 1. We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed Treyarch gives us the opportunity to earn some of them through in-game challenges.

Read More: Drift0r reveals SBMM affects connection in Cold War



It’s difficult to tell why and how this player gained access to the blueprints before the Season 1 update. However, it is common for developers to add content into the game files before it is due to release.

Either way, it’s another reason to get excited about the Season 1 update and gives us a taster of what blueprints we can look to pick up after it goes live.