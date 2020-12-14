Logo
Black Ops Cold War glitch reveals all Season 1 weapon blueprints

Published: 14/Dec/2020 10:55

by Alex Garton
Treyarch/Activision

Black Ops Cold War

A Black Ops Cold War glitch is allowing offline Xbox players to see upcoming Season 1 blueprints for every weapon in the game.

A highly-anticipated aspect of any Call of Duty update is new content and changes for any of the game’s weapons. Of course, it’s no different for Black Ops Cold War’s upcoming Season 1 update.

Amongst the addition of new operators, maps, and modes, Call of Duty fans are expecting a range of new blueprints for their favorite weapons.

Well, a glitch discovered by an offline Xbox player has revealed exactly what blueprints Treyarch has been working on for the upcoming Season 1 update.

Treyarch/Activision
Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 update will arrive on December 16.

Glitch players to see Season 1 Cold War blueprints

A thread posted to the Black Ops Cold War subreddit has revealed a glitch that allows players to see unreleased Season 1 blueprints for every weapon in-game.

According to the thread, the player attempted to play Zombies after their Xbox Live had run out. Normally, this would mean a player would be unable to access any online mode. However, for whatever reason, the game allowed the player to enter Gunsmith and view each of the weapons. It was there that they realized that every weapon had been given a new blueprint.

These blueprints range in theme and have some interesting names including “Maneater” and “Monstrous Envy”. It’s obvious Treyarch have put a lot of effort into the blueprints’ appearance as each of them look incredible.

Xbox live ran out and i tried to play zombies and this happened from r/blackopscoldwar

Although the blueprints look great, there’s no doubt the majority of these will be paid cosmetic content in Season 1. We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed Treyarch gives us the opportunity to earn some of them through in-game challenges.

It’s difficult to tell why and how this player gained access to the blueprints before the Season 1 update. However, it is common for developers to add content into the game files before it is due to release.

Either way, it’s another reason to get excited about the Season 1 update and gives us a taster of what blueprints we can look to pick up after it goes live.

Karma shows he’s still got it with Round 11 sniper ace vs. Censor

Published: 14/Dec/2020 2:11 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 2:15

by Theo Salaun
call of duty karma censor
Call of Duty League / Treyarch / Twitter, @Censor

Black Ops Cold War Censor Karma

The recently retired Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow turned back the clock and absolutely wowed the Call of Duty community with an insane Round 11 sniper ace in the Black Ops Cold War Challengers Cup.

You can’t have a conversation about the greatest of all time in competitive CoD without mentioning Karma. And less than a year after retiring from professional CoD and leaving the Call of Duty League’s Seattle Surge, the GOAT is back to making absurd plays.

The first player to ever win three world championships, Karma has been gunning kids since 2010. Now, back on a Treyarch title with Black Ops Cold War, the iconic Canadian is also back to clicking heads. 

In a Round 5 match in the NA Challengers Cup, Karma whipped out the golden sniper and proved that 10 years later, the clutch factor remains. With calm comms, he proceeded to dissect BOCW’s Miami map and outduel a team featuring four professional talents, including the infamous Doug ‘Censor’ Martin.

What Karma dubs “redemption” is what the CoD community considers to be his standard level of play. After years atop the power rankings, it should only be a little surprising that the legendary player can brush the rust off and secure a win.

But it’s some added flair to know who he was playing against, as this was no regular public match. Aside from Censor, the opposing team also included Zach ‘Zed’ Denyer, Denholm ‘Denz’ Taylor, and Jevon ‘Goonjar’ Gooljar-Lim. All four players are reputable CoD veterans who, aside from Censor, were on CDL rosters in the league’s first season.

And, speaking of CDL, some of the world’s best couldn’t help but chime in to appreciate just how spectacular Karma’s ace was. Among them, rookie and MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas, was one of the quickest to express his respect for the retired gunner: “Damon is absolutely disgusting HOLYYYY.”

Simply grossed out by Barlow’s performance, the respect is too real. While many will certainly hope that this performance means Karma is enjoying BOCW enough to make a return to competition, he has previously mentioned that un-retiring would be unlikely.

Instead, fans can join Shotzzy in just enjoying Karma getting kills on stream while we all wait to find out if a team can recruit him to coach or play in 2021.