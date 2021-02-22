Logo
Call of Duty

When is the Warzone & Cold War Season 2 update? Release times & download sizes

Published: 22/Feb/2021 19:38

by Albert Petrosyan
Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Warzone Season 2

Season Two of both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is just around the corner, and we’ve got everything you need to know about when the patches for both games go live.

With both Cold War and Warzone set to receive lots of new content and some major changes, there’s a lot of hype in the Call of Duty community surrounding the launch of Season 2.

Just as with Season 1, Activision plan on releasing the patches for the two games on separate days, in order to avoid the massive strain on servers that such massive launches can have.

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 update?

The first of the two updates will be for Black Ops Cold War, releasing on Tuesday, February 23 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT. The patch will be available at different times for different players, within that two-hour window.

Cold War Season 2 update global release times:

  • February 23
    • 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT
  • February 24
    • 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT
    • 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)

When is the Warzone Season 2 update?

The Warzone patch will follow a similar schedule except it’ll be released a day later, on Wednesday, February 24 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT.As with the one above, the update will be available at different times but between that two-hour period.

Warzone Season 2 update global release times:

  • February 24
    • 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT
  • February 25
    • 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT
    • 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)

When does Season 2 launch in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

It’s important to note that the release times listed above are only for when the updates will be available to be downloaded. The new Season 2 content doesn’t actually hit live servers until both games’ patches drop.

According to Activision, Season 2 will officially launch on Wednesday, February 24 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT. So even though the Cold War update will have been available for a whole day prior, its new content won’t be live until Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Season 2 global launch times:

  • February 24
    • 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT
  • February 25
    • 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT
    • 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET
    • 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK)
    • 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU)
    • 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)
Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Roadmap
Lots of new content coming to Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2!

Season 2 download sizes for Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

At this point, we don’t have any concrete details about how big the file sizes will be on each platform, and they generally tend to vary depending on the specific generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

We’ll include all the download sizes here once that info is made available.

What’s new in Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

As mentioned above, both Cold War & Warzone are set to receive a plethora of new content and significant changes. A full breakdown of everything new in multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale can be found via the links below:

Call of Duty

LIVE: CDL Super Week Day 1 – LA Guerrillas take on Mutineers

Published: 22/Feb/2021 17:30 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 19:46

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL

Call of Duty League CDL

The Call of Duty League has combined Weeks 2 and 3 of Stage 1 into one massive Super Week of matches, and everything you need to watch and follow the event live can be found below.

  • Florida Mutineers look for their first win of the season as they face LA Guerrillas.
  • Second match of Day 1 sees Toronto Ultra take on Atlanta FaZe at 4:30 PM ET.
  • Day 2 preview: Mutineers vs Legion, Subliners vs Royal Ravens, Surge vs ROKKR

Due to the inclement weather in Texas and other parts of the United States causing power outages for a lot of pro players, the CDL opted to combine the Week 2 and 3 matches into Super Week.

Seven straight days of matches will see all 12 teams in action at least three times, and with the Stage 1 Major looming around the corner, this will be the final opportunity for teams to improve their seeding for the $500,000 tournament.

CDL Stage 1 Super Week essentials

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Stream

The CDL streams all of its matches exclusively on YouTube, which is where you can also find replays of matches that have already been completed.

CDL Super Week: Schedule

Super Week kicks off with a double-header on February 22 before six straight days of triple-headers between February 23-28.

Day 1: Monday, February 22

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 23)
Guerrillas 0 – 0 Mutineers 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Ultra vs FaZe 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM

Day 2: Tuesday, February 23

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 24)
Game 1 Mutineers vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Subliners vs Royal Ravens 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Surge vs ROKKR 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 3: Wednesday, February 24

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 25)
Game 1 Royal Ravens vs Empire 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Thieves vs Surge 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 OpTic vs Ultra 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 4: Thursday, February 25

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 26)
Game 1 ROKKR vs Subliners 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 OpTic vs Guerrillas 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 FaZe vs Mutineers 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 5: Friday, February 26

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 27)
Game 1 Thieves vs Royal Ravens 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 Ultra vs Legion 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Empire vs Subliners 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 6: Saturday, February 27

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Feb 28)
Game 1 FaZe vs Legion 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 ROKKR vs Royal Ravens 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Ultra vs Guerrillas 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

Day 7: Sunday, February 28

Match PST EST GMT AEDT (Mar 1)
Game 1 Subliners vs Surge 12:00 PM 3:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 AM
Game 2 OpTic vs Mutineers 1:30 PM 4:30 PM 9:30 PM 8:30 AM
Game 3 Empire vs Thieves 3:00 PM 6:00 PM 11:00 PM 10:00 AM

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Format & CDL Points

  • Location: Online
  • Prize Pool: N/A
  • CDL Points: 10 per win
  • Maps & Modes:
    • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
    • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Miami, Moscow, Raid
    • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
  • Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

CDL Stage 1 Week 2: Teams & Rosters

ROKKR
CDL roster spotlight: Minnesota ROKKR’s new-look lineup delivered an upset victory over Dallas Empire at Opening Weekend.

All 12 teams are participating in the Week 2 event, split into the two groups that were drawn at the start of Stage 1. All teams within the same group play each other once during the Stage, for a total of five matches.

Group A

Team Roster
Dallas Empire Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony

Group B

Team Roster
Atlanta FaZe Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX

Make sure to check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for the latest standings, full schedule of all events, a breakdown of the season format, and more.