Season Two of both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is just around the corner, and we’ve got everything you need to know about when the patches for both games go live.

With both Cold War and Warzone set to receive lots of new content and some major changes, there’s a lot of hype in the Call of Duty community surrounding the launch of Season 2.

Just as with Season 1, Activision plan on releasing the patches for the two games on separate days, in order to avoid the massive strain on servers that such massive launches can have.

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 2 update?

The first of the two updates will be for Black Ops Cold War, releasing on Tuesday, February 23 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT. The patch will be available at different times for different players, within that two-hour window.

Cold War Season 2 update global release times:

February 23 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT

February 24 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK) 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU) 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)



When is the Warzone Season 2 update?

The Warzone patch will follow a similar schedule except it’ll be released a day later, on Wednesday, February 24 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT.As with the one above, the update will be available at different times but between that two-hour period.

Warzone Season 2 update global release times:

February 24 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT

February 25 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK) 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU) 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)



When does Season 2 launch in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

It’s important to note that the release times listed above are only for when the updates will be available to be downloaded. The new Season 2 content doesn’t actually hit live servers until both games’ patches drop.

According to Activision, Season 2 will officially launch on Wednesday, February 24 between 9:00 PM PT and 11:00 PM PT. So even though the Cold War update will have been available for a whole day prior, its new content won’t be live until Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Season 2 global launch times:

February 24 9:00 PM PT – 11:00 PM PT

February 25 11:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT 12:00 AM ET – 2:00 AM ET 5:00 AM GMT – 7:00 AM GMT (UK) 6:00 AM CET – 8:00 AM CET (EU) 4:00 PM AEDT – 6:00 PM AEDT (Aus)



Season 2 download sizes for Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

At this point, we don’t have any concrete details about how big the file sizes will be on each platform, and they generally tend to vary depending on the specific generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

We’ll include all the download sizes here once that info is made available.

What’s new in Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War & Warzone?

As mentioned above, both Cold War & Warzone are set to receive a plethora of new content and significant changes. A full breakdown of everything new in multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale can be found via the links below:

