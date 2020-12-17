All Black Ops Cold War weapon buffs & nerfs in Season 1 update

While there’s a bunch of new content in the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update, there’s some changes to existing weapons players need to be aware of. 14 guns are being changed in the major update, as well as two new additions in the Groza and Mac-10.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is here, and the update is massive to say the least. Across Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies, there’s a lot of changes to digest.

This includes major changes to nearly half of the game’s weapons as part of Treyarch’s first major balancing act of the title. 14 guns are under the microscope in the Season 1 update, as well as two new weapons hitting the armory.

Groza and Mac-10 added in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Before we get too deep into the balance changes, we have to mention the new kids on the block: the Groza and Mac-10.

The AR and SMG respectively are being added as part of Season 1, and players can earn them by grinding out the new battle pass.

The Mac-10 will unlock for free at Tier 15, while the Groza will come a few tiers later at Tier 31. If you want to get your hands on the new weapons, it’s time to get grinding.

All weapons changes in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Of the 14 guns being changed in BOCW Season 1, basically no category is being left untouched. From assault rifles to pistols, and everything in between, Treyarch are trying to find a nice equilibrium in the game.

If you’re in a pinch, here’s a general overview of the Season 1 weapons changes.

Buffed: FFAR 1, Milano 821, KSP 45, Bullfrog, M60, Sniper Rifle Charlie, Magnum

FFAR 1, Milano 821, KSP 45, Bullfrog, M60, Sniper Rifle Charlie, Magnum Nerfed: AK-47, Krig 6, M16, Tactical Rifle Charlie, Hauer 77, Shotgun Bravo

You can find the full list of changes below. These were part of the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 patch notes that dropped on December 15. The update and changes are all live right now.

New Weapons

Mac-10 SMG available for free at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.

Groza assault rifle available for free at Tier 31 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.

Assault Rifles

AK-47 Reduced headshot multiplier. Reduced damage for 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel.

Krig 6 Reduced headshot multiplier.

FFAR 1 Increased damage ranges. Reduced recoil.



Submachine Guns

Milano 821 Increased effective damage ranges.

KSP 45 Increased effective damage ranges.

Bullfrog Increased effective damage ranges.



Tactical Rifles

M16 Reduced maximum effective range. Reduced fire rate.

Tactical Rifle Charlie Reduced headshot multiplier. Reduced maximum effective range. Reduced fire rate. Reduced damage for 19.8” Task Force Barrel.

Attachments Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for tactical rifles.



Light Machine Guns

M60 Increased ADS speed. Increased weapon swap speeds.



Sniper Rifles

Sniper Rifle Charlie Increased damage multiplier for upper chest to allow for a one-hit kill without attachments. 22.6″ Tiger Team Barrel will now increase one-hit kill zone to upper arms. Recoil adjusted for higher shot power.



Pistols

Magnum Increased effective damage ranges. Increased fire rate.



Shotguns