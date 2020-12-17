Logo
Call of Duty

All Black Ops Cold War weapon buffs & nerfs in Season 1 update

Published: 17/Dec/2020 6:40

by Andrew Amos
AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch / Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Black Ops Cold War Season 1

While there’s a bunch of new content in the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update, there’s some changes to existing weapons players need to be aware of. 14 guns are being changed in the major update, as well as two new additions in the Groza and Mac-10.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is here, and the update is massive to say the least. Across Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies, there’s a lot of changes to digest.

This includes major changes to nearly half of the game’s weapons as part of Treyarch’s first major balancing act of the title. 14 guns are under the microscope in the Season 1 update, as well as two new weapons hitting the armory.

MAC 10 Groza in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch
The Mac-10 is making its return in Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

Groza and Mac-10 added in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Before we get too deep into the balance changes, we have to mention the new kids on the block: the Groza and Mac-10.

The AR and SMG respectively are being added as part of Season 1, and players can earn them by grinding out the new battle pass.

The Mac-10 will unlock for free at Tier 15, while the Groza will come a few tiers later at Tier 31. If you want to get your hands on the new weapons, it’s time to get grinding.

MAC 10 Groza in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch
The Groza AR (pictured) is one of two new weapons being added.

All weapons changes in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Of the 14 guns being changed in BOCW Season 1, basically no category is being left untouched. From assault rifles to pistols, and everything in between, Treyarch are trying to find a nice equilibrium in the game.

If you’re in a pinch, here’s a general overview of the Season 1 weapons changes.

  • Buffed: FFAR 1, Milano 821, KSP 45, Bullfrog, M60, Sniper Rifle Charlie, Magnum
  • Nerfed: AK-47, Krig 6, M16, Tactical Rifle Charlie, Hauer 77, Shotgun Bravo

You can find the full list of changes below. These were part of the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 patch notes that dropped on December 15. The update and changes are all live right now.

New Weapons

  • Mac-10 SMG available for free at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.
  • Groza assault rifle available for free at Tier 31 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.

Assault Rifles

  • AK-47
    • Reduced headshot multiplier.
    • Reduced damage for 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel.
  • Krig 6
    • Reduced headshot multiplier.
  • FFAR 1
    • Increased damage ranges.
    • Reduced recoil.

Submachine Guns

  • Milano 821
    • Increased effective damage ranges.
  • KSP 45
    • Increased effective damage ranges.
  • Bullfrog
    • Increased effective damage ranges.

Tactical Rifles

  • M16
    • Reduced maximum effective range.
    • Reduced fire rate.
  • Tactical Rifle Charlie
    • Reduced headshot multiplier.
    • Reduced maximum effective range.
    • Reduced fire rate.
    • Reduced damage for 19.8” Task Force Barrel.
  • Attachments
    • Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for tactical rifles.

Light Machine Guns

  • M60
    • Increased ADS speed.
    • Increased weapon swap speeds.

Sniper Rifles

  • Sniper Rifle Charlie
    • Increased damage multiplier for upper chest to allow for a one-hit kill without attachments.
    • 22.6″ Tiger Team Barrel will now increase one-hit kill zone to upper arms.
    • Recoil adjusted for higher shot power.

Pistols

  • Magnum
    • Increased effective damage ranges.
    • Increased fire rate.

Shotguns

  • Hauer 77
    • Decreased damage ranges.
    • Decreased damage range for 25.2” Task Force Barrel.
  • Shotgun Bravo
    • Decreased damage ranges.
    • Decreased fire rate.
    • Decreased damage range for 24.8” Task Force Barrel.
  • Attachments
    • Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for shotguns.
      General
    • Reduced the amount of player knockback when being damaged by bullet weapons.
Call of Duty

Treyarch is letting Warzone players try Black Ops Cold War for free

Published: 17/Dec/2020 3:21

by Isaac McIntyre
Warzone op Stitch looms over the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 logo.
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Activision and Treyarch are giving Warzone players a chance to try Black Ops Cold War multiplayer for free following Season One’s highly-anticipated release of, including various maps and popular game modes from the 2020 title.

Despite now sharing a singular progression system, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty’s flagship battle royale Warzone are totally different titles.

Up until now, that meant Warzone players could jump into battles on Verdansk or Rebirth Island totally free of charge, but would have to dish out $60 if they wanted to make the leap to Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch plans to change this, however.

The Call of Duty developers have confirmed a “free access week” for their title, starting Dec. 17, which will allow Warzone players to get in on all the Season One action too.

“Celebrate the holidays by partying up with friends and jumping into multiplayer modes in Black Ops Cold War,” the devs announced on CallofDuty.com.

When can players try Black Ops Cold War for free?

The Black Ops Cold War free access week begins on Thursday, December 17, and will run for seven days, up to Thursday, December 24. The doors to the early ‘80s will officially swing open at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT.

The free access week is being split into two ‘stages,’ each running for three and a half days during the promo. Stage 1 will run from Dec. 17 to 21. Stage 2 will start on Dec. 21 and run all the way to the end of the free event.

Treyarch just dropped Season One in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.
Treyarch
Treyarch just dropped Season One in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War free week gives peek into multiplayer

Free Access Week: Stage 1

The free week of Black Ops Cold War will begin with “Stage 1,” which includes a number of popular game modes. The new featured playlists, “Nuketown Holiday 24/7” and “Raid the Mall,” will also be available through the first stage.

Here’s the full list of content available in Stage 1:

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • 2v2 Gunfight
  • Nuketown Holiday 24/7 playlist
  • Raid the Mall playlist

Free Access Week: Stage 2

The second stage of the free event will add a number of new modes, all while retaining the popular Black Ops Cold War playlists from the first three days.

This includes the arrival of “Prop Hunt,” the hilarious Call of Duty hide-and-seek mode. The second stage will also add “Fireteam: Dirty Bomb,” one of the biggest multiplayer modes the developers have released in their 2020 title so far.

Here’s the full list of content available in Stage 2:

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Domination
  • 2v2 Gunfight
  • Nuketown Holiday 24/7 playlist
  • Raid the Mall playlist
  • Prop Hunt
  • Combined Arms Hardpoint
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb
Fireteam: Dirty Bomb has been one of Black Ops Cold War's most popular playlists yet.
Treyarch
Fireteam: Dirty Bomb has been one of Black Ops Cold War’s most popular playlists yet.

Access to Black Ops Cold War playlists and multiplayer won’t be the only thing players get this week either. Activision has also confirmed all Operators — whether they’re in “free access” or not — will earn double experience and weapon bonuses.

This double XP promo will continue through to December 28. “That’s a full 10 days to level up your Operator, weapons, and Battle Pass tiers!” the devs wrote.

If you want to access the free week, download Black Ops Cold War here.