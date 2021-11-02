Black Ops Cold War November 2 update patch notes: Zombies Onslaught, 100% challenges

A new Black Ops Cold War update is just hours away, and Treyarch has confirmed Zombies Onslaught is finally coming to all platforms, new 100 Percenter Challenges are on the way, and plenty more bonus content is dropping to round out the game’s first year.

Treyarch’s latest entry in the CoD franchise is now 12 months old. After a full year on the market, a big update is now locked in to celebrate the occasion.

The new Black Ops Cold War patch is set to go live at 9AM PT on November 2, bringing new content, fresh challenges, and unlocking Zombies Onslaught for all to play. Before the update arrives, here’s a rundown on everything there is to know about the latest Black Ops Cold War patch.

Zombies Onslaught arrives on PC & Xbox

When Cold War launched in 2020, those on PlayStation had exclusive access to the Zombies Onslaught mode. 12 months later, the coop experience is finally making its way to all platforms.

The mode drops two players into an assortment of multiplayer maps. Rather than focusing on Perks, the Pack-A-Punch machine, or any usual Zombies feature, Onslaught instead comes with randomized drops.

With the mode launching on both PC and Xbox with the new update, players will have full access to all 23 maps.

100 Percenter Challenges in Black Ops Cold War

Also included in the November 2 update are 100 Percenter Challenges. These unique additions typically serve as the ultimate unlocks towards the end of an annual CoD cycle. With Vanguard now in the spotlight, those that prefer to stick with Cold War will have some of the toughest challenges to grind through moving forward.

Each comes with its own animated calling card to set you apart from everyone else in the lobby. We’ll keep you updated here as the full list of 100 Percenter Challenges are revealed.

Black Ops Cold War November 2 patch notes

The latest update is scheduled for 9AM PT on November 2, so we don’t have to wait long. Check back here in just a few hours for the full patch notes.