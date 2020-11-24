 Black Ops Cold War Nov 24 patch notes: Nuketown ’84 and camo fixes - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War Nov 24 patch notes: Nuketown ’84 and camo fixes

Published: 24/Nov/2020 21:48 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 23:30

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War has, once again, gotten a small update. This time around, we have the addition of a brand new map in Nuketown ’84, as well as some fixes for camo progression and Zombies. Here’s everything you need to know.

It seems like Treyarch isn’t slowing down with the updates for Black Ops Cold War. Just a day after their last one, the developer has once again released a brand new update for the first-person shooter, marking the fourth overall update since Friday.

Like the update November 23 update, this isn’t a full blown patch, meaning you won’t have to download anything on your system in order to take advantage of the new changes. Rather, the game settings will be automatically updated when you open the game.

While this update doesn’t change anything drastic about the game, aside from one aspect, it’s still a noteworthy update for a number of reasons. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Biggest changes in the Black Ops Cold War Nov 24 update

The biggest addition in the November 24 update is that of Nuketown ’84.

Easily the biggest addition to the game is that of Nuketown ’84. It is the first post-launch piece of content for the game so its inclusion is a big deal to say the least. The map itself seems almost identical to the original from 2010 in terms of layout. In fact, within the lore, it is a “Site B” to the original Nuketown, which explains why it looks identical.

It’s also worth noting that this map is also available in the PlayStation exclusive Onslaught mode, which pits two players against the undead in standard multiplayer maps.

In addition to Nuketown ’84, Double XP and Weapon XP is live within Black Ops Cold War. According to Treyarch, the bonus is set to remain live for around a week, until November 30. This should give fans a good chance to grind out their weapons and get all the attachments/camos they want.

Beyond that, a bunch of other glitches were also fixed. Mainly, two bugs associated with camos in the game have been resolved, including one that had to do with Knife camo progression not working if it was selected as a primary weapon.

As with every other update so far, Zombies also got a number of fixes as well. Almost all of them are minor and none of them seem to address the crashes associated with the mode but, nonetheless, they’re still noteworthy.

All in all, it’s good to see that Black Ops Cold War is getting frequent updates. Even if they’re small game updates, hopefully they continue in the future.

Treyarch’s official patch notes follow:

GLOBAL

2XP + 2WXP

  • Double XP and Double Weapon XP enabled in Multiplayer and Zombies through 10AM PT Monday, November 30th.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

  • Nuketown ‘84
    • Added Nuketown ’84 to 6v6 map rotation in Quick Play Core and Hardcore playlists.
    • Added Nuketown 24/7 featured playlist.
    • Added Nuketown ’84 to Custom Games map list.
  • Crossroads Strike
    • Addressed an issue in Crossroads Strike that allowed players to contest a Hardpoint and Control zone outside of the intended objective boundary.

Camos

  • Addressed an issue where incorrect images would show for Diamond & Gold weapon camo rewards in the After-Action Report.
  • Addressed an issue where Knife camos would not progress if in the primary weapon slot.

Stability

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Domination.

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent zombies from attacking the player after teleporting from the Dark Aether.
  • Addressed an issue that allowed players to leave the gameplay space when teleporting back from the Dark Aether.
  • Addressed an issue that could cause a main quest item from timing out, causing a progression break.

Gunsmith

  • Addressed an issue that could cause the player to sometimes lose functionality at the pause menu if the Gunsmith remained open after the intro cutscene.

Trials

  • Addressed an issue that sometimes caused an incorrect Pack-a-Punch camo to appear on weapons obtained from Trials.

UI

  • Addressed an issue that sometimes caused incorrect Revive UI to appear at the end of a match.

Stability

  • Added various stability fixes.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

  • Added Nuketown ‘84 to the Onslaught map list.
  • Added a new Onslaught Challenge with a unique Weapon Blueprint reward.
Black Ops Cold War bug removes grass on Cartel and players are loving it

Published: 24/Nov/2020 19:35

by Tanner Pierce
Ever since the beta, Black Ops Cold War players have been complaining about the grass on the map Cartel, claiming that it’s too high and can block visibility. Now, a bug is eliminating that grass and players are apparently loving it. 

When the Black Ops Cold War beta first launched and players had the opportunity to try out all the maps the prerelease version had to offer, one stood out among the rest because of its terrible visibility: Cartel. While the outskirts are fine and pretty open, the center is generally considered a nightmare because of incredibly tall grass that blocks sightlines.

Ever since then, fans have been complaining about the visibility and when the game launched, nothing about the visibility was changed in any drastic way. Now, all of those complaints are being resolved in Black Ops Cold War – all thanks to a bug.

Had a bug where the leaves and bushes disappeared on the map Cartel…..it was beautiful from r/blackopscoldwar

According to a few Reddit posts, fans have been experiencing a bug on Cartel that essentially removes the extremely tall grass. As one can see from the pictures, the glitch gives the map a way more open feeling and allows players to see the center more easily than the normal version.

Response to the no-grass version has been overwhelmingly positive, with some people calling the bug “beautiful” and “how Cartel should be.” User bobagolf pointed out in one of the more popular posts that it looked so nice that it “makes it look like the version with the bushes should be the bugged version.”

How Cartel should be. from r/blackopscoldwar

To be clear, it’s unknown whether or not this glitch is new. Some players were reporting that they got it “early on” but considering at least three separate posts were added to Reddit talking about it in the span of 24 hours, it seems like, at the very least, it is now happening more frequently.

Normally, it’s easy to hope for a quick fix from the developers, but considering most players seem to be in love with the version, it may be in everyone’s best interest if Treyarch just makes it a permanent feature of the map and removes the grass entirely. Only time will tell what they’ll end up doing.