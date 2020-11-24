Black Ops Cold War Nov 24 patch notes: Nuketown ’84 and camo fixes - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War has, once again, gotten a small update. This time around, we have the addition of a brand new map in Nuketown ’84, as well as some fixes for camo progression and Zombies. Here’s everything you need to know.

It seems like Treyarch isn’t slowing down with the updates for Black Ops Cold War. Just a day after their last one, the developer has once again released a brand new update for the first-person shooter, marking the fourth overall update since Friday.

Like the update November 23 update, this isn’t a full blown patch, meaning you won’t have to download anything on your system in order to take advantage of the new changes. Rather, the game settings will be automatically updated when you open the game.

While this update doesn’t change anything drastic about the game, aside from one aspect, it’s still a noteworthy update for a number of reasons. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Biggest changes in the Black Ops Cold War Nov 24 update

Easily the biggest addition to the game is that of Nuketown ’84. It is the first post-launch piece of content for the game so its inclusion is a big deal to say the least. The map itself seems almost identical to the original from 2010 in terms of layout. In fact, within the lore, it is a “Site B” to the original Nuketown, which explains why it looks identical.

It’s also worth noting that this map is also available in the PlayStation exclusive Onslaught mode, which pits two players against the undead in standard multiplayer maps.

In addition to Nuketown ’84, Double XP and Weapon XP is live within Black Ops Cold War. According to Treyarch, the bonus is set to remain live for around a week, until November 30. This should give fans a good chance to grind out their weapons and get all the attachments/camos they want.

In today’s #BlackOpsColdWar update: • Nuketown ’84

• 2XP + 2WXP

• Nuketown 24/7 playlist

• Weapon camo fixes

• Zombies bug fixes + Onslaught updates

• Stability improvements Patch notes: https://t.co/CaFv7Y08IF pic.twitter.com/cXX9VJoEcX — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 24, 2020

Beyond that, a bunch of other glitches were also fixed. Mainly, two bugs associated with camos in the game have been resolved, including one that had to do with Knife camo progression not working if it was selected as a primary weapon.

As with every other update so far, Zombies also got a number of fixes as well. Almost all of them are minor and none of them seem to address the crashes associated with the mode but, nonetheless, they’re still noteworthy.

All in all, it’s good to see that Black Ops Cold War is getting frequent updates. Even if they’re small game updates, hopefully they continue in the future.

Treyarch’s official patch notes follow:

GLOBAL

2XP + 2WXP

Double XP and Double Weapon XP enabled in Multiplayer and Zombies through 10AM PT Monday, November 30th.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Nuketown ‘84 Added Nuketown ’84 to 6v6 map rotation in Quick Play Core and Hardcore playlists. Added Nuketown 24/7 featured playlist. Added Nuketown ’84 to Custom Games map list.

Crossroads Strike Addressed an issue in Crossroads Strike that allowed players to contest a Hardpoint and Control zone outside of the intended objective boundary.



Camos

Addressed an issue where incorrect images would show for Diamond & Gold weapon camo rewards in the After-Action Report.

Addressed an issue where Knife camos would not progress if in the primary weapon slot.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Domination.

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that could prevent zombies from attacking the player after teleporting from the Dark Aether.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to leave the gameplay space when teleporting back from the Dark Aether.

Addressed an issue that could cause a main quest item from timing out, causing a progression break.

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that could cause the player to sometimes lose functionality at the pause menu if the Gunsmith remained open after the intro cutscene.

Trials

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused an incorrect Pack-a-Punch camo to appear on weapons obtained from Trials.

UI

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused incorrect Revive UI to appear at the end of a match.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)