Black Ops Cold War bug removes grass on Cartel and players are loving it - Dexerto

Ever since the beta, Black Ops Cold War players have been complaining about the grass on the map Cartel, claiming that it’s too high and can block visibility. Now, a bug is eliminating that grass and players are apparently loving it.

When the Black Ops Cold War beta first launched and players had the opportunity to try out all the maps the prerelease version had to offer, one stood out among the rest because of its terrible visibility: Cartel. While the outskirts are fine and pretty open, the center is generally considered a nightmare because of incredibly tall grass that blocks sightlines.

Ever since then, fans have been complaining about the visibility and when the game launched, nothing about the visibility was changed in any drastic way. Now, all of those complaints are being resolved in Black Ops Cold War – all thanks to a bug.

According to a few Reddit posts, fans have been experiencing a bug on Cartel that essentially removes the extremely tall grass. As one can see from the pictures, the glitch gives the map a way more open feeling and allows players to see the center more easily than the normal version.

Response to the no-grass version has been overwhelmingly positive, with some people calling the bug “beautiful” and “how Cartel should be.” User bobagolf pointed out in one of the more popular posts that it looked so nice that it “makes it look like the version with the bushes should be the bugged version.”

To be clear, it’s unknown whether or not this glitch is new. Some players were reporting that they got it “early on” but considering at least three separate posts were added to Reddit talking about it in the span of 24 hours, it seems like, at the very least, it is now happening more frequently.

Normally, it’s easy to hope for a quick fix from the developers, but considering most players seem to be in love with the version, it may be in everyone’s best interest if Treyarch just makes it a permanent feature of the map and removes the grass entirely. Only time will tell what they’ll end up doing.