Insane Black Ops Cold War AK-47 loadout somehow gives 'negative recoil' - Dexerto

Insane Black Ops Cold War AK-47 loadout somehow gives ‘negative recoil’

Published: 20/Nov/2020 4:37

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War AK47
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

It turns out that you can actually go overboard when lowering recoil on weapons in Black Ops Cold War’s gunsmith, as new tests have revealed a ‘negative recoil’ AK-47 loadout.

One of the most important statistics to consider in any Call of Duty title is vertical recoil. When building your dream weapons in BOCW, reducing this stat is of the utmost importance for most weapons, especially when it comes to Assault Rifles.

It keeps your aim steady and helps you hit more shots the lower it is. The ultimate goal is to have a weapon that can accurately tag enemies from mid to long ranges on any given map. However, you can surprisingly take things a little further than that.

Recent BOCW experiments have revealed the true impact of various attachment combinations on the AK-47. With vertical recoil minimized in every way possible, you can actually equip a version of the gun with ‘negative recoil.’

‘Negative recoil’ AK-47 Black Ops Cold War loadout

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
The AK-47 might become the most common AR in BOCW as this loadout makes waves in the community.
  • Optic: Any
  • Muzzle: KGB Eliminator
  • Barrel: 18.2 VDV Reinforced
  • Body: Any
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Any

You won’t need all eight attachment slots to get the most out of the AK-47. All you’ll need is the five key features listed above and your weapon will be shooting straighter than ever. In fact, you might even need to relearn your aiming tendencies it’s so efficient.

Rather than your gun rising up over time with longer sprays, this loadout seemingly remains locked onto its target without any kickback. Bullets won’t go flying left and right, the muzzle of the weapon won’t tilt towards the sky. It stays on point as you unload the clip.

Without any manual input required, simply aiming down sights and shooting will give you an extremely accurate shot. Not only will bullets not travel above your reticle, but they’ll actually drop ever so slightly, giving off a negative recoil effect.

From the range in the experiment, it could be the slightest amount of bullet drop leading the rounds under the reticle. It’s clear not a single shot went above the initial bullet. Therefore, you truly never have to worry about recoil with this particular setup.

AK-47 has negative vertical recoil with attachments? 🙂 from r/blackopscoldwar

Whether you’re in a close-range gunfight or trying to gun down a foe across the map, you can relax knowing this AK-47 loadout is one of the most accurate weapons in the game.

It may only be a matter of time until Treyarch deploys a few nerfs for various AR attachments, or even just for the AK-47 specifically. But for the time being, watch out for absolute beams hitting you across the map with this extraordinary setup.

Dr Disrespect wants to join Nadeshot by owning “powerhouse” CDL team

Published: 20/Nov/2020 0:41

by Theo Salaun
dr disrespect call of duty league team nadeshot
Call of Duty League / Twitter, @drdisrespect

Following announcements that Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez had reacquired OpTic Gaming and Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag bought a Call of Duty League spot, Dr Disrespect has, once again, teased the possibility of buying a CDL team.

This is not the first time that the Doc has alluded to the Champions Club having a chance to represent at CDL Champs, and it appears unlikely to be the last. Back in early October, the man known as the Two-Time Champ suggested that he could get involved in Call of Duty ownership.

When asked about owning a CDL franchise, Doc, whose real name is Guy Beahm, responded intriguingly: “Will I have my own? Probably not. Will I be a part as a shareholder? You never know…”

Now, he appears to be doubling down on that interest, as the FPS icon applauded H3CZ and Nadeshot’s moves before imagining how special it would be for him to have his own team. In a YouTube video involving his Warzone gameplay, the Doc took an opportunity to discuss how exciting it would be for him and his fanbase to get involved in the esport.

For mobile users, segment begins at 11:38.

“You know what I was thinking about yesterday, champs? I think it’s fantastic that H3CZ is back in the league, Call of Duty, as an owner. And Nadeshot … Just imagine, ‘Doc has this team.’”

Doc has clearly not stopped dwelling on the idea of CDL ownership and the league’s recent organizational news may have given him an added bump in the desire department. H3CZ is an owner who continues to regularly put out vlog content while Nadeshot is an owner who streams on Twitch, both proving how entertaining it is for fans to have owners who invest in their own content.

Nadeshot LA Thieves
100 Thieves
Nadeshot’s LA Thieves announcement rocked the CDL world.

Doc then elaborated on his interest, colorfully spelling out, in third person, how fun it would be for Call of Duty if he was part of an ownership group: “Now we got a narrative going. I feel like Doc can really shake up that narrative with a powerhouse team … the team would automatically adopt the Champions Club.”

With H3CZ uniting the Green Wall under OpTic Chicago and Nadeshot bringing 100T back to CoD with the Los Angeles Thieves (who will also have the world’s first Warzone team), the prospects for the Champions Club getting involved are very exciting. Thus far, there has been no real business moves to earn Doc ownership, but it’s obviously something he’s trying to secure.