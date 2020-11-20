Insane Black Ops Cold War AK-47 loadout somehow gives 'negative recoil' - Dexerto

It turns out that you can actually go overboard when lowering recoil on weapons in Black Ops Cold War’s gunsmith, as new tests have revealed a ‘negative recoil’ AK-47 loadout.

One of the most important statistics to consider in any Call of Duty title is vertical recoil. When building your dream weapons in BOCW, reducing this stat is of the utmost importance for most weapons, especially when it comes to Assault Rifles.

It keeps your aim steady and helps you hit more shots the lower it is. The ultimate goal is to have a weapon that can accurately tag enemies from mid to long ranges on any given map. However, you can surprisingly take things a little further than that.

Recent BOCW experiments have revealed the true impact of various attachment combinations on the AK-47. With vertical recoil minimized in every way possible, you can actually equip a version of the gun with ‘negative recoil.’

‘Negative recoil’ AK-47 Black Ops Cold War loadout

Optic: Any

Muzzle: KGB Eliminator

Barrel: 18.2 VDV Reinforced

Body: Any

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Stock: Any

You won’t need all eight attachment slots to get the most out of the AK-47. All you’ll need is the five key features listed above and your weapon will be shooting straighter than ever. In fact, you might even need to relearn your aiming tendencies it’s so efficient.

Rather than your gun rising up over time with longer sprays, this loadout seemingly remains locked onto its target without any kickback. Bullets won’t go flying left and right, the muzzle of the weapon won’t tilt towards the sky. It stays on point as you unload the clip.

Without any manual input required, simply aiming down sights and shooting will give you an extremely accurate shot. Not only will bullets not travel above your reticle, but they’ll actually drop ever so slightly, giving off a negative recoil effect.

From the range in the experiment, it could be the slightest amount of bullet drop leading the rounds under the reticle. It’s clear not a single shot went above the initial bullet. Therefore, you truly never have to worry about recoil with this particular setup.

Whether you’re in a close-range gunfight or trying to gun down a foe across the map, you can relax knowing this AK-47 loadout is one of the most accurate weapons in the game.

It may only be a matter of time until Treyarch deploys a few nerfs for various AR attachments, or even just for the AK-47 specifically. But for the time being, watch out for absolute beams hitting you across the map with this extraordinary setup.