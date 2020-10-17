 Black Ops Cold War cheaters are already ruining multiplayer – in a beta - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War cheaters are already ruining multiplayer – in a beta

Published: 17/Oct/2020 12:57

by Joe Craven
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War fans have been left frustrated after it has become clear that some players have been cheating and aimbotting – in the game’s ongoing beta. 

Community issues with cheating in Call of Duty have risen exponentially in the last year or so, with many complaining that cheaters in Warzone have led t0 some online matches being unplayable.

While Activision have released multiple statements and lawsuits to combat cheaters and sites selling exploits, many players have called on them to do more.

What is worrying even more players, though, is that a minority appear to be cheating in the ongoing Black Ops Cold War Beta. That’s right, a beta.

Activision / Infinity Ward
The BOCW Beta is now open to all players, regardless of per-orders or platforms.

While earlier weekends in the beta have been strictly limited to those who have pre-ordered and PS4 players, October 17 sees it opened to all players, regardless of platform or pre-orders. Xbox, PC and PS4 players can now all play Treyarch’s latest instalment, but that has seemingly led to some issues.

Redditor ‘madzuk‘ shared footage of one Cartel match, which shows an opponent quite clearly aimbotting. Their XM4 spins around the map, locking onto opponent after opponent, and meant they racked up an incredible 94 kills in the completed game.

For the Redditor and their teammates, it simply meant confirmation of what they feared – that people are hacking in the Beta of an upcoming title.

The MOST blatant and ridiculous aim hack I’ve EVER seen in a video game 😂 from r/blackopscoldwar

The frustration of many players then turned to Activision, asking how the major publisher is failing to prevent cheating in a Beta. “We’re literally a week into the beta and the games ruined by cheaters and SBMM already,” one fan replied. “I can’t believe the series I love and played daily for over a decade has turned into this.”

The Reddit user’s post has already garnered over 1,200 upvotes, as players strive to draw attention the cheater. Hopefully we don’t see many more posts like this one.

Shroud explains how Treyarch can fix Fireteam in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Oct/2020 4:32

by Andrew Amos
Treyarch / Twitch: shroud

Black Ops Cold War shroud

Fireteam is the newest game mode to hit Call of Duty, with Treyarch adding the team-based mode in Black Ops Cold War. However, according to Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Fireteam is a long way off being enjoyable. He’s got some fixes though.

The new Fireteam game mode in Black Ops Cold War is a bit of everything. It’s part battle-royale, with players being divided up into 10 teams of four. It’s got some objective hunting, and obviously, kills go a long way to racking up points.

Advertisement

However, the game mode has received a mixed reception upon release in the beta. While it’s definitely a different gameplay experience to normal, the mode loses its charm pretty quickly.

COD player planting bomb in Fireteam mode
Treyarch
Fireteam is a huge new game mode in Black Ops Cold War, but there’s some kinks that need fixing.

It can feel like a grind, with games taking forever, and long time-to-kill making the action less explosive. It can also get pretty confusing, with the objective not awfully clear. Shroud shares many of these same concerns with Fireteam as the rest of the community.

Advertisement

He’s got some solutions though. His biggest quandary with Fireteam is the long time-to-kill. With players getting armor on top of their health, gunfights can take forever, and even if you win one, you’re at a stark disadvantage until you find time to heal up and top up your plates.

Shroud has a simple solution though: remove the armor, and increase everyone’s base HP.

“I wish there wasn’t armor in [Fireteam]. That would be nice. Simple solution: why can’t they just make it so your HP is higher in this game mode? No armor, nothing ⁠— your HP is just a little bit higher. You still get the same regen, it might just take a little bit longer to get to max, but isn’t that an easy solution,” he said while playing through the beta.

Advertisement

Shroud’s problem isn’t with the armor mechanic itself. After all, he was an avid player of Warzone, and didn’t have any problems with it in the battle royale environment. It just doesn’t fit the bill for Fireteam though. It makes the gameplay clunky, in his opinion.

Segment begins at 11:12.

“The problem isn’t the armor itself, or the health that you have. The problem is that once you’ve ticked away and that armor can’t be regened like your health can, you’re now Joe Garbargio,” he said.

Then, there was also another issue: “that game mode took way too long.” That’s been a pretty hot talking point in the community since Fireteam’s release. The simple solution for that is reduce the time limit and points required to win.

Advertisement

Those changes will come with time as Treyarch keeps tinkering with the new game mode. For now, the jury is still out for shroud on Black Ops Cold War. While he’s enjoying himself, he hasn’t played enough yet to form a proper opinion.