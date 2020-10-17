Black Ops Cold War cheaters are already ruining multiplayer – in a beta - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War fans have been left frustrated after it has become clear that some players have been cheating and aimbotting – in the game’s ongoing beta.

Community issues with cheating in Call of Duty have risen exponentially in the last year or so, with many complaining that cheaters in Warzone have led t0 some online matches being unplayable.

Advertisement

While Activision have released multiple statements and lawsuits to combat cheaters and sites selling exploits, many players have called on them to do more.

What is worrying even more players, though, is that a minority appear to be cheating in the ongoing Black Ops Cold War Beta. That’s right, a beta.

Advertisement

While earlier weekends in the beta have been strictly limited to those who have pre-ordered and PS4 players, October 17 sees it opened to all players, regardless of platform or pre-orders. Xbox, PC and PS4 players can now all play Treyarch’s latest instalment, but that has seemingly led to some issues.

Read More: Shroud explains how Treyarch can fix Fireteam in Black Ops Cold War

Redditor ‘madzuk‘ shared footage of one Cartel match, which shows an opponent quite clearly aimbotting. Their XM4 spins around the map, locking onto opponent after opponent, and meant they racked up an incredible 94 kills in the completed game.

For the Redditor and their teammates, it simply meant confirmation of what they feared – that people are hacking in the Beta of an upcoming title.

Advertisement

The frustration of many players then turned to Activision, asking how the major publisher is failing to prevent cheating in a Beta. “We’re literally a week into the beta and the games ruined by cheaters and SBMM already,” one fan replied. “I can’t believe the series I love and played daily for over a decade has turned into this.”

The Reddit user’s post has already garnered over 1,200 upvotes, as players strive to draw attention the cheater. Hopefully we don’t see many more posts like this one.