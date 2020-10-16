 Black Ops Cold War beta update adjusts scorestreaks: full patch notes - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War beta update adjusts scorestreaks: full patch notes

Published: 16/Oct/2020 21:23 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 21:42

by Theo Salaun
call of duty black ops cold war open beta october 16 patch
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

An October 16 update to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s open beta adjusts controversial scorestreak tunings, fixes some stability issues, and deploys this weekend’s 2XP and 2X weapon XP bonuses.

One of the biggest points of debate throughout the Black Ops Cold War alpha and beta periods has been its scorestreak system. In a departure from Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare, the newest game in the franchise rewards player score more than it does kills for scorestreak accumulation.

That appears to be changing, as Treyarch’s October 16 patch explicitly zeroes in on consistency across scorestreak costs and an attempt to reward players for kill-streaks anywhere between six and nine. 

Casual and professional players alike, including former Call of Duty League and Los Angeles Guerrillas pro, Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price, have complained of the current system. This update is part of an ongoing effort to adapt to that feedback and balance the upcoming Black Ops title.

XM4 in the Black Ops Cold War Beta
Treyarch
Players will now be rewarded more for getting kills in Black Ops Cold War.

CoD players like to get kills and enjoy getting rewarded for those kills. In previous iterations of BOCW, players found themselves bereft of scorestreaks even after securing kills in the six-to-nine range. Treyarch has listened to feedback surrounding that issue and deployed a series of changes to score tuning and scorestreak costs to reflect that in their October 16 update.

As an added bonus, this comes alongside the launch of 2XP weekend, which gives the community a great chance to enjoy points from their kills and scorestreaks while leveling up and unlocking new guns and attachments.

Black Ops Cold War map
Treyarch
The newest weekend of Black Ops Cold War also features new maps and modes for players to enjoy.

Black Ops Cold War October 16 full patch notes

SCORESTREAKS

Score Tuning/Rewards

  • Adjusted score tuning to deliver a more consistent earn rate across all game modes.
    • We’ve noticed a disparity of Scorestreak earn potential across game modes. Domination saw a high volume of Scorestreaks, while TDM saw less. This new adjustment now sits between where Domination and TDM were during the PS4 Beta.
  • Increased score rewards for streaks of 6, 7, 8, and 9 kills to better reward players.
    • We agree with feedback that players who go on killstreaks in the 6-9 range were not rewarded enough by the Scorestreak system, and had to go on too high of a streak to earn powerful Scorestreaks compared to past games. This update increases those score values to better reward players for going on higher streaks.

Scorestreak Costs

  • Adjusted costs for all Beta Scorestreaks.
    • The process of dialing in the exact Scorestreak earn rate that feels good for the majority of players will take a few rounds of feedback, and this is the next step. Our process here will allow us to better evaluate feedback after the Crossplay Open Beta to have Scorestreaks in a solid place for launch.

Cooldowns

  • Increased the cooldown on Spy Planes to help limit their numbers in the sky at one time.

STABILITY

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when joining a match in progress where items were not properly spawned.
  • Fixed a crash on PC that could occur on boot if Windows was set to certain languages with the “DD.MM.YYYY” date format (for example, Finnish and German).
  • Additional general stability improvements on all platforms.

BUG FIXES

  • Addressed an issue where a player could spawn outside of the map in Cartel at the start of a match.

2XP + 2X WEAPON XP NOW LIVE

Now through the rest of the Crossplay Open Beta, everyone gets 2XP and 2X Weapon XP to rank up and unlock weapon attachments twice as fast through the rest of the weekend.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS reveals his “overpowered” JAK-12 Warzone loadout

Published: 16/Oct/2020 16:49 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 16:51

by James Busby
JAK-12 loadout
NICKMERCS

Share

Warzone

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is back at it again with his loadout guides and this time he has revealed his best JAK-12 setup for Call of Duty: Warzone, demonstrating just how overpowered this new shotgun is.

The JAK-12 (AA-12) is the latest gun to make an appearance in Modern Warfare and it seems to already be wreaking havoc in Warzone. This comes just weeks after Activision nerfed the Origin 12. In fact, a lot of players are now using the JAK-12 as an overpowered replacement. Not only does this deadly shotgun offer incredible amounts of close quarters burst damage, it can also make short work of any long-range opponents. 

As a result, the JAK-12 Shotgun has been picked up by both pro and casual players thanks to its fantastic kill potential. It’s certainly not hard to see why this iconic Modern Warfare 2 shotgun has been so prevalent across the frozen fields of Verdansk. If you’re after a shotgun that is both incredibly easy to use and extremely powerful, then this loadout will give you the edge needed to grab a Warzone win.

Best JAK-12 Warzone loadout

JAK-12 loadout
Activision / Infinity Ward
This JAK-12 loadout is an absolute monster in close-quarter firefights
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: ZLR J-3600 TORRENT
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip 
  • Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath 

Nick’s loadout aims to bolster the JAK-12’s close-quarters damage, giving players the damage they need to wipe out multiple targets when breaching buildings. This setup is completely different from the IceManIsaac loadout we covered, which focused on using the explosive frag rounds to maximize the gun’s ranged capabilities.

While taking out foes with explosive rounds is always going to be incredibly fun, Nick’s loadout will leave your enemies burnt to a crisp. The 8-R Dragon’s Breath rounds chew through even the hardiest foes, quickly melting through any armor plates in seconds. 

Incendiary rounds continually spark heated debates in the CoD community, especially since they can hit multiple targets and greatly impede your vision when hit by them. However, this build is all about bolstering these red hot bullets. 

Both the Choke and ZLR J-3600 TORRENT create a tighter bullet spread and increase the JAK-12’s damage range, allowing you to begin firing off lethal rounds much sooner than most close-range shotgun builds. 

Meanwhile, the Tac Laser greatly increases the gun’s ADS speed. It’s unlikely that you’ll ever need to ADS with the JAK-12, but it’s good to have the option available when you wish to deliver a few molten rounds to an enemy’s head. Lastly, the loadout rounds things off with the Merc Foregrip. This trusty underbarrel attachment reduces the JAK-12’’s recoil and further reduces the gun ADS time. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.