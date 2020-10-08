Does Black Ops Cold War really need prestiging? | CharlieIntel Podcast #4 - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s October 8 update has quickly nerfed the overpowered rounds on Season 6’s new AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, while fixing a bizarre Warzone bug. Check out the full patch notes below.

In one of CoD’s quicker patches, Infinity Ward have officially fixed the SP-R 208 and AS VAL shenanigans players have experienced since Season 6 deployed on September 28. In this patch, which IW had alluded to in recent days, the developers fixed the AS VAL’s absurd bullet penetration with its SSP 10-R mags and completely overhauled the SP-R’s hitscan dominance.

The SKS marksman rifle also received a light tweak, but, more importantly for Warzone enthusiasts, the bugged interaction between the subway’s fast travel system and Verdansk’s gas has been fixed.

AS VAL and SP-R nerfs

The AS VAL’s SSP 10-R mags let it shoot through walls upon walls and the SP-R’s .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags let it essentially shoot as a hitscan sniper up to 450 meters. As such, Season 6’s AR was a nightmare in multiplayer and the marksman rifle was some sort of hybrid HDR-meets-Kar98k monstrosity.

Is the SPR 208 OP? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vnyQ3HsLia — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) October 5, 2020

Both of those issues have been abruptly adjusted, following recent confirmations from Infinity Ward that they would be tackling the overpowered weapons sooner than later.

While the AS VAL’s change was a simple one, just removing the ability to shoot through multiple walls, the SP-R has also gone through a number of changes aimed at balancing it more appropriately for Verdansk gameplay.

Warzone Subway bug fix

When Season 6 dropped, it came with a new, subterranean fast-travel system in the form of a subway that moves around the entire map. Unfortunately, players quickly realized that the underground transport could also bring you to an undeserved victory as the system could be abused to ignore the gas while your opponents on the surface coughed to death.

That issue has now been resolved in the October 8 update, with players within the subway no longer untouched by the battle royale’s toxic gas. This is tremendous news for those who want to play the game without worrying about ‘sewer rats’ exploiting a major bug. In combination with the nerfs to the AS VAL and SP-R, this patch should be a community favorite.

Modern Warfare & Warzone October 8 patch notes

General

Fixed an issue where players could survive in the gas while staying on the subway fast-travel system

Weapons

AS VAL

Fixed a bug where the SSP 10-R mags could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls

SP-R 208

Increase to flinch

Minor reduction to ADS speed

Variable zoom scope: moved weapon closer to player while ADSing, small reduction to ADS speed

.300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags: reduction to bullet velocity, reduction to ADS speed

SKS