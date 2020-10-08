Does Black Ops Cold War really need prestiging? | CharlieIntel Podcast #4 - Dexerto

The CharlieIntel Podcast is back with a brand new episode to discuss all things new in the Call of Duty world over the last week.
This week Mike and Keshav discuss whether Black Ops Cold War needs prestiging, the influence of Treyarch’s ‘new breed’ of developers and the potential changes they’re making ahead of the highly anticipated Beta.
They discuss the pros and cons of prestiging and what it actually adds of value to the game for certain players. The pair also discuss the angles they can go with to please both casual fans who play the game and also the people who want to grind out completionist content.
A major point of interest is the changes Treyarch will be making to the game coming into the beta after the community had a mixed reaction to the gunplay in the alpha build, with a bunch of new settings and maps coming to the beta for players to test.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s October 8 update has quickly nerfed the overpowered rounds on Season 6’s new AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, while fixing a bizarre Warzone bug. Check out the full patch notes below.
In one of CoD’s quicker patches, Infinity Ward have officially fixed the SP-R 208 and AS VAL shenanigans players have experienced since Season 6 deployed on September 28. In this patch, which IW had alluded to in recent days, the developers fixed the AS VAL’s absurd bullet penetration with its SSP 10-R mags and completely overhauled the SP-R’s hitscan dominance.
The SKS marksman rifle also received a light tweak, but, more importantly for Warzone enthusiasts, the bugged interaction between the subway’s fast travel system and Verdansk’s gas has been fixed.
AS VAL and SP-R nerfs
The AS VAL’s SSP 10-R mags let it shoot through walls upon walls and the SP-R’s .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags let it essentially shoot as a hitscan sniper up to 450 meters. As such, Season 6’s AR was a nightmare in multiplayer and the marksman rifle was some sort of hybrid HDR-meets-Kar98k monstrosity.
While the AS VAL’s change was a simple one, just removing the ability to shoot through multiple walls, the SP-R has also gone through a number of changes aimed at balancing it more appropriately for Verdansk gameplay.
Warzone Subway bug fix
When Season 6 dropped, it came with a new, subterranean fast-travel system in the form of a subway that moves around the entire map. Unfortunately, players quickly realized that the underground transport could also bring you to an undeserved victory as the system could be abused to ignore the gas while your opponents on the surface coughed to death.
That issue has now been resolved in the October 8 update, with players within the subway no longer untouched by the battle royale’s toxic gas. This is tremendous news for those who want to play the game without worrying about ‘sewer rats’ exploiting a major bug. In combination with the nerfs to the AS VAL and SP-R, this patch should be a community favorite.
The SP-R 208 turned Warzone into sniper glint-filled chaos.
Modern Warfare & Warzone October 8 patch notes
General
Fixed an issue where players could survive in the gas while staying on the subway fast-travel system
Weapons
AS VAL
Fixed a bug where the SSP 10-R mags could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls
SP-R 208
Increase to flinch
Minor reduction to ADS speed
Variable zoom scope: moved weapon closer to player while ADSing, small reduction to ADS speed
.300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua mags: reduction to bullet velocity, reduction to ADS speed
SKS
Small reduction to ADS speed for variable zoom scopes