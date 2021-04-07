Black Ops Cold War April 7 patch notes: ZRG sniper, 2XP weekend, more - Dexerto

Treyarch has released a new game settings update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and it adds the ZRG sniper, launches a big Double XP weekend, closes off an exploit on the new Miami Strike map, and more.

Season 2 continues to roll on in Black Ops Cold War as Treyarch have dished out another update for the game’s multiplayer, Zombies, and even campaign.

The biggest addition in this update is the new ZRG 20mm sniper rifle, which can be unlocked for both MP and Warzone by completing a special in-game challenge that involves getting longshots.

For those looking to level up faster in S2, there’s good news! Treyarch is launching a four-day Double XP weekend, starting on April 8 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET and ending at the same time on April 12.

The rest of the patch includes plenty of fixes in Zombies as well as removing an out-of-bounds exploit on the new Miami Strike map, which was allowing players to gain access to a spot that was not within the boundaries.

Here are the full patch notes:

Black Ops Cold War April 7 update patch notes

GLOBAL

Weapons

ZRG 20mm ZRG 20mm sniper rifle now available via in-game challenge or Store bundle.



UI

Addressed an issue with UI icon visuals for the “Oni” Reticle appearing too dark in the preview.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Miami Strike Closed an out-of-bounds exploit area near the Parking Garage.



Scorestreaks

RC-XD Increased RC-XD damage to take down nearby enemies using Flak Jacket.



Camo Progression

Addressed an issue where the “Science” camo category for the RPG-7 wasn’t tracking properly.

Addressed an issue where the “Classic” camo category for the R1 Shadowhunter wasn’t tracking properly.

ZOMBIES

Stability

Addressed a stability issue related to Ammo Mods.

Outbreak

Stability Fixed crashes related to Objectives. Addressed a stability issue related to the Krasny Soldat’s leap attack. Addressed a stability issue related to the Dragon Relic. Addressed a stability issue related to Wall Buys. Addressed a stability issue related to the Secure Objective. Added numerous stability fixes.



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Adjusted XP rewards. Slightly adjusted some rewards for life donation. Adjusted time allotments for Wave 3 in the Room of Justice. Addressed an issue where the Bonus Room War Store not functioning as expected. Addressed an issue where the War Store wasn’t granting vehicles or a random one. Addressed a co-op issue where a player wouldn’t be warped into the Room of Fate if another player was dropping into the Room of Fate on a buggy or mech at the same time. Addressed an issue where various shield type objects (Barrels, Boxing Gloves, Sawblades, Tesla Balls) were not working as expected. Addressed an issue where the player’s shield was not affecting the Meatball or Spider enemies as expected. Addressed an issue where the Tesla Ball wasn’t working against some enemies.

Challenges Addressed an issue where the player wasn’t properly getting credited for kills while in vehicles for the “Damage Delivery” Challenge.

Leaderboards Addressed an issue where leaderboards were not updated correctly at the end of match.



Create-a-Class

Addressed an issue that caused Optics to be automatically unlocked on the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Gameplay Adjusted difficulty scaling for higher Surges. Adjusted spawn rate and movement speed of enemies to match other modes. Added super sprinter enemies to Onslaught.



CAMPAIGN

UI