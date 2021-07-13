How to get CoD Zombies CRBR-S Wonder Weapon: Mauer Der Toten unlock, upgrades

The CRBR-S is a brand new Wonder Weapon in Call of Duty’s Zombies experience with the addition of Mauer Der Toten. From where you can find them to how you’ll be upgrading them, here’s everything there is to know.

After months of teasers, a brand new round-based Zombies map is finally upon us. With the Season 4 Reloaded update, Mauer Der Toten was introduced, bringing all-new locations, enemies, and of course, Wonder Weapons.

The CRBR-S is one of the more unique Wonder Weapons we’ve ever seen in that it acts as more than one gun. While it begins as a pistol, the new weapon can be upgraded into three unique forms.

From where it can be found to how it can be upgraded, here’s a complete guide on the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon.

How to get the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon in Mauer Der Toten

The CRBR-S Wonder Weapon can be acquired in one of three ways while playing Mauer Der Toten.

Unlike various other Wonder Weapons, the CRBR-S gives you plenty of options on how to pick it up. Your run might start with a lucky draw at the Mystery Box, but if luck isn’t on your side, you can still advance through the quest and earn it the hard way.

Discovered in the Mystery Box.

Awarded after completing its quest.

Earned by proving yourself worthy at the Trials machines.

We’ll keep you updated here with full guides on the three unique unlock paths as we get more familiar with Mauer Der Toten.

How to upgrade the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon

Once you’ve acquired the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon, it will function as a simple pistol with one unique feature: a companion that floats overhead and helps you shoot Zombies. However, the new gun can be upgraded into three more powerful forms.

In order to get these upgrades, you need to find Mod Kits in Mauer Der Toten. Mod Kits drop from zombies at random, so the more you kill, the better your odds of finding one.

Applying a Mod Kit to the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon will transform it into one of three additional variants. No one variant is necessarily better than the other, as they all offer their own unique styles and abilities.

With Mauer Der Toten now upon us, be sure to brush up on everything else there is to know about the Season 4 Reloaded update.