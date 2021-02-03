 Bizarre Warzone glitch gives teams wins before they even land - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Bizarre Warzone glitch gives teams wins before they even land

Published: 3/Feb/2021 20:26

by Michael Gwilliam
Warzone dropping in
Activision

Share

Warzone

Ever since its release, Call of Duty Warzone has had its fair share of game-breaking bugs, but a newly-discovered glitch may claim the prize for being the strangest of all.

Like most games in the battle royale genre, Warzone begins with players and their teams skydiving onto the map from way up above. This drop, while standard across the board, can be important when it comes to securing a good position in the first few moments of a game.

Just like with poker tournaments, getting ahead quickly can pay dividends. However, with this new Warzone glitch, teams can actually win in just seconds, before even landing.

As showcased by Redditor gencaykurtt, the PC player was in the midst of dropping in, when, for some reason, before he could even fire a single shot let alone actually land onto the battlefield, the game awarded his team the victory.

What is this sorcery ? from CODWarzone

The end result is a victory screen in just eight seconds. As you can see by the stats screen that pops up, no one on the squad accomplished anything – no kills, damage, contracts, just zeroes across the scoreboard.

Somehow, however, despite all this, they emerged victorious, leading to some amusing replies on the thread.

“You must have the best gaming chair in the world,” one user joked after watching the video, referring to the popular gaming meme.

Fast Warzone victory
Reddit
Is this the fastest Warzone win ever?

“Whole lobby must have thought you guys were cheating. I’m surprised you didn’t get banned with people using the report cheaters option,” another user sarcastically replied in reference to the abundance of cheaters in the game.

Some others had an interesting thought: what if everyone in the lobby was actually awarded a win and not just that team. The video was muted, so we don’t know what the reaction to the match ending was. For all we know, everyone in the game won and there were no losers.

As far as glitches go, this one may not seem overly “bad” as it at least happened at the very beginning of the match, but if it ends up happening much later on with teams winning out of nowhere, Activision could have yet another problem on their hands.

Call of Duty

When is League Play coming to Black Ops Cold War? Release date & how it works

Published: 3/Feb/2021 19:30 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 20:01

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Activision and Treyarch have confirmed that ranked play, officially known as League Play, is just around the corner in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1, so we’ve got everything there is to know about the ranked mode’s release.

One of the major topics of discussion with every Call of Duty game that gets released is League Play and Black Ops Cold War has been no exception, especially with the game now in its third month of existence.

Not many CoD titles have gotten League Play right, or featured it at all (ahem, Modern Warfare), but it being a staple of Treyarch’s game development, fans expected it to be a part of Black Ops Cold War at some point.

Well, that moment is finally near us, and with the release of the fan-favorite mode looming, here are all the details about it that we know so far.

League Play release date in Black Ops Cold War confirmed

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap
Activision
The official Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap indicates that League Play is coming soon.

Along with the Feb 4 update patch notes for Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch and Activision announced that League Play will be released on Monday, February 8, 2021.

It had been previously confirmed that the ranked mode would debut at some point prior to the end of Season One (which is slated to wrap up on Feb 24), but now we finally have an official release date.

With League Play being a way to bring the casual and competitive sides of the game closer together, it makes sense for Activision to roll it out close to when the CoD League kicks off its second season. The first CDL matches will be played on Feb 11 at the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.

What is League Play in Call of Duty?

League Play is a ranked mode that’s played in online public matches and allows players to move up leaderboards and potentially earn rewards/prestige by facing and defeating others that are at or around the same skill level.

Black Ops 2 League Play
Treyarch
Black Ops 2’s League Play is considered to be Call of Duty’s best.

Traditionally, this mode follows the official competitive Call of Duty ruleset, nowadays being the CDL’s format, meaning that many of the game’s weapons, attachments, perks, scorestreaks, and equipment are restricted from use.

The map and mode combinations also follow the CDL – all in all, it’s essentially voluntary skill-based matchmaking with incentives, further bridging CoD’s competitive sphere with the vast player-base that enjoys hopping on and running through pubs.

How will League Play work in Black Ops Cold War?

While we expect the Cold War iteration of League Play to follow the basic guidelines we mentioned above, there’s a good chance it will also feature unique aspects that bring something new to the table.

The exact details surrounding the mode have not yet been revealed, but Treyarch did state that this version was “built on the foundations of Black Ops 4’s popular ladder system” and will “offer even more Ranks for competitive fans to climb during intense League Play events.”

That’s all we have for now – we’ll continue updating this page with more information as it gets announced so make sure to check back here regularly!