When is League Play coming to Black Ops Cold War? Release date & more

Published: 31/Jan/2021 23:19

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision and Treyarch have confirmed that ranked play, officially known as League Play, is just around the corner in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1, so we’ve got everything there is to know about the ranked mode’s release.

One of the major topics of discussion with every Call of Duty game that gets released is League Play and Black Ops Cold War has been no exception, especially with the game now in its third month of existence.

Not many CoD titles have gotten League Play right, or featured it at all (ahem, Modern Warfare), but it being a staple of Treyarch’s game development, fans expected it to be a part of Black Ops Cold War at some point.

Well, that moment is finally near us, and with the release of the fan-favorite mode looming, here are all the details about it that we know so far.

League Play release date in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap
The official Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap indicates that League Play is coming soon.

The good news is that the official Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap has confirmed that League Play will be released in Black Ops Cold War at some point before the end of the season, which is slated to wrap up on February 24, according to the Battle Pass.

The bad news is that no other details about the release date have been announced, meaning it’s become a bit of a guessing game as players wait in anticipation for when the popular ranked mode will go live.

With League Play being a way to bring the casual and competitive sides of the game closer together, Activision could be waiting for the CoD League’s second season to kick off. If this theory is correct, then the mode could be going live ahead of opening weekend on February 11 – but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What is League Play in Call of Duty?

Black Ops 2 League Play
Black Ops 2’s League Play is considered to be Call of Duty’s best.

League Play is a ranked mode that’s played in online public matches and allows players to move up leaderboards and potentially earn rewards/prestige by facing and defeating others that are at or around the same skill level.

Traditionally, this mode follows the official competitive Call of Duty ruleset, nowadays being the CDL’s format, meaning that many of the game’s weapons, attachments, perks, scorestreaks, and equipment are restricted from use.

The map and mode combinations also follow the CDL – all in all, it’s essentially voluntary skill-based matchmaking with incentives, further bridging CoD’s competitive sphere with the vast player-base that enjoys hopping on and running through pubs.

How to fix Call of Duty: Warzone loadout freeze glitch

Published: 31/Jan/2021 22:12

by Theo Salaun
warzone loadout freeze bug
A Call of Duty: Warzone loadout freeze bug has been frustrating players ever since Black Ops Cold War’s integration, but there seems to be a workaround to fix the unbearably annoying issue.

Getting a loadout in Warzone is both delightful and terrifying, as the promises of your favorite guns, equipment and perks can be swiftly ended by eager enemies who now know your location. Since mid-December, the experience has become even more dangerous as users are finding themselves frozen when trying to choose their loadout.

This loadout freeze bug was initially game-breaking, as Black Ops Cold War’s December integration meant that some players would find themselves endlessly stuck to the loadout with no chance to pick it up or move away. 

While that was patched, a temporary freeze bug, that pauses players at their loadouts for several seconds, still pops up intermittently. In a game as tense as Warzone, those seconds are pivotal and can mean life or death. Fortunately, a solution seems to have been revealed.

How to fix Warzone loadout freeze bug

The best way to avoid the freeze glitch was shared by Reddit’s ‘88GetBent88’ and is pretty simple; although it hasn’t been fully tested hundreds of times, it does seem to work.

  1. Wait for the plane to start flying over Verdansk as the match starts
  2. Open the in-game “Options” menu
  3. Wait out “Options” lag if it stalls
  4. Leave the options menu once it has loaded
  5. Enjoy grabbing your next loadout without freezing

After seeing this suggestion from 88GetBent88, we tested this method ourselves — on both purchased and ground loot loadouts — and found that it seems to work.

Since the bug shows up sporadically and varies depending on the system, in-depth testing would be required to ensure it works with 100% certainty, but this method does seem like the go-to workaround for now.

Warzone gameplay
Loadouts are spooky experiences in Warzone.

This is a useful temporary fix for those who have been plagued by the annoying glitch. It’s also much safer than the other prevailing theory, that picking your loadout up while crouched, prone or sliding is the issue, as that one asks you to only grab loadouts standing up.

With how often enemies like to push teams who have just received their loadout, grabbing yours standing up and fully exposed is a risky fix.

This method, by simply opening your options menu earlier in the game, could make life easier until an official fix is deployed by Activision and Raven Software.