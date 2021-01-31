When is League Play coming to Black Ops Cold War? Release date & more

Activision and Treyarch have confirmed that ranked play, officially known as League Play, is just around the corner in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1, so we’ve got everything there is to know about the ranked mode’s release.

One of the major topics of discussion with every Call of Duty game that gets released is League Play and Black Ops Cold War has been no exception, especially with the game now in its third month of existence.

Not many CoD titles have gotten League Play right, or featured it at all (ahem, Modern Warfare), but it being a staple of Treyarch’s game development, fans expected it to be a part of Black Ops Cold War at some point.

Well, that moment is finally near us, and with the release of the fan-favorite mode looming, here are all the details about it that we know so far.

League Play release date in Black Ops Cold War

The good news is that the official Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap has confirmed that League Play will be released in Black Ops Cold War at some point before the end of the season, which is slated to wrap up on February 24, according to the Battle Pass.

The bad news is that no other details about the release date have been announced, meaning it’s become a bit of a guessing game as players wait in anticipation for when the popular ranked mode will go live.

With League Play being a way to bring the casual and competitive sides of the game closer together, Activision could be waiting for the CoD League’s second season to kick off. If this theory is correct, then the mode could be going live ahead of opening weekend on February 11 – but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What is League Play in Call of Duty?

League Play is a ranked mode that’s played in online public matches and allows players to move up leaderboards and potentially earn rewards/prestige by facing and defeating others that are at or around the same skill level.

Traditionally, this mode follows the official competitive Call of Duty ruleset, nowadays being the CDL’s format, meaning that many of the game’s weapons, attachments, perks, scorestreaks, and equipment are restricted from use.

The map and mode combinations also follow the CDL – all in all, it’s essentially voluntary skill-based matchmaking with incentives, further bridging CoD’s competitive sphere with the vast player-base that enjoys hopping on and running through pubs.