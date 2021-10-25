Best Swordfish loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

The Swordfish is the latest Tactical Rifle that has been added in CoD Mobile’s Season 9 update, and there are some attachments you’ll need to use to take it to the next level.

The best Swordfish loadout will enable you to get plenty of kills across CoD Mobile’s Season 9 update. Like most Tactical Rifles in the game, the Swordfish comes packed with fantastic accuracy and great range damage. This makes it particularly useful if you’re aiming to claim mid to long-range kills.

This four-round burst weapon first appeared in Black Ops 4, and while it may have a slow rate of fire, it is capable of killing an enemy in just a few rounds. If you’ve managed to unlock the Swordfish via the Season 9 Battle Pass, then you’ll want to use this lethal loadout.

Best Swordfish loadout in CoD: Mobile

Barrel: MP Light

Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

Underbarrel: Tactical Foregrip A

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This Swordfish loadout comes from CoD Mobile YouTuber Jokesta, who uses the above attachments to increase the rifle’s kill potential. In fact, the attachments above greatly enhance the Tactical Rifle’s accuracy, range, mobility, and control.

While this burst-fire rifle may not be as quick as its fully-auto counterparts, the added damage range can easily outgun close-quarters weapons. If you do happen to find yourself in a more intimate firefight, the 73 points of mobility will help keep you competitive.

The Halberd Mag may increase vertical recoil by 45%, but the 100% damage range is a small trade-off. The default sights are also very clean, giving you a decent magnification of your enemies, which pairs nicely with the added range from this loadout.

For perks, the standard combination of Lightweight, Toughness, and Dead Silence will increase your survivability and kill potential. In terms of equipment, stuns and grenades will help you flush out any pesky campers that may be lurking in the corners of the map.

Whether the Swordfish has what it takes to become one of the best Tactical Rifles in the meta remains to be seen, but for now, this Black Ops 4 seems to be a decent pick.