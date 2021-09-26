Best M13 loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

Modern Warfare’s M13 has finally dropped in Call of Duty: Mobile alongside Season 8, so here’s how to get the best out the fully automatic AR – whether you want to use it up close or at those longer ranges.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s eighth season dropped on September 22, celebrating two years since the game first came to handheld devices. Naturally, the new season brought with it a plethora of content, including a new Blackout map and a Lightning Strike scorestreak reward.

It also saw a couple of Modern Warfare 2019’s weapons added – the R9-0 shotgun and the M13 assault rifle.

While the former will probably struggle to massively affect the game’s meta, the latter has the potential to become one of the game’s most popular weapons. To that end, here are a couple of classes for different play styles.

Best long-range M13 loadout in CoD: Mobile

Barrel: RTC Heavy Long Barrel

RTC Heavy Long Barrel Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Granulated Grip Tape Ammunition: .300 RTC 30 Round Reload

.300 RTC 30 Round Reload Stock: No Stock

No Stock Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

The above class comes from CoD Mobile YouTuber BobbyPlays, who recommends the attachments for their balance – improving the gun’s accuracy and range while also keeping its handling quick.

You’ll notice that not many attachments are devoted to recoil control – that’s largely because the M13 is easy to control. If you struggle for accuracy, try switching up the stock or adding an underbarrel to stabilize your fire.

Best close-range M13 loadout class in CoD: Mobile

Barrel: RTC Silencer Barrel

RTC Silencer Barrel Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Granulated Grip Tape Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

Large Extended Mag B Stock: No Stock

No Stock Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

There aren’t many attachment changes for Bobby’s close range class. Swapping the heavy barrel out instantly improves handling and mobility, as well as keeping shots discrete with the silencer.

Furthermore, the extended magazine gives players extra bullets to spray as they push enemies. While there’s even less of an emphasis on recoil control here, you should be able to manage due to the closer range gunfights this is designed for.

Read More: CoD Mobile devs tease World War 2 weapons coming

For perks, we’ll recommend the standard combination Lightweight, Toughness, and Dead Silence.

In terms of equipment, we’d recommend tailoring these to your play style. If you’re using the long-range class, think about defensive equipment, but if you’re going run-and-gun then grab your stuns and nades and drop in.