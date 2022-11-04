Best RAAL MG Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

LMGs are underrated but powerful weapons in Modern Warfare 2, and the RAAL MG is one of the strongest the category has to offer. Check out the best RAAL MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2 below, complete with the top attachments and Perks.

With over 40 primary weapons to choose from, Modern Warfare 2 players are spoilt for choice when it comes to building the perfect loadout. Most will gravitate towards Assault Rifles and SMGs when looking for the game’s meta weapons, but there are some hidden gems in every category.

LMGs pack a real punch in Modern Warfare 2 thanks to their impressive ammo capacity and range, and the RAAL MG looks like it could be the top dog in that particular class.

We’ve put together the best RAAL MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2, along with the ideal Perks, equipment, and attachments.

Best RAAL MG Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel : 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel

: 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Stock : FSS Riot Stock

: FSS Riot Stock Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

We kick off our best RAAL MG loadout in MW2 with the 21″ EXF Rhino Barrel, which makes the LMG easier to control at range and buffs the bullet velocity. As you’d expect from a gun in this category, the RAAL MG is quite sluggish, so we’ve added the FSS Ole-V Laser for better ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds.

This pairs very well with the FSS Riot Stock, which offers another ADS boost as well as increasing sprint speed and speed while crouching. Lastly, we’ve got the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap for yet another ADS and sprint-to-fire speed improvement.

All in all, this build will make the RAAL MG feel much faster to use, allowing you to snap onto targets and get the first shot in.

We’ve also opted for four instead the maximum five attachments here, as none of the other options provide essential benefits to what is already an incredibly powerful and accurate weapon. If you did want to add one more attachment, we recommend choosing an Optic.

Activision

Best RAAL MG Modern Warafre 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stim

The two Base Perks we’d advise using are Scavenger and Overkill. Scavenger lets you restock on ammo on the go by picking it up from fallen enemies, then Overkill allows you to bring another weapon along for the ride – we recommend an SMG like the Fennec 45.

LMGs take a notoriously long time to reload, so Fast Hands will dramatically reduce how long you’re out of the action. For the Ultimate Perk, Quick Fix regenerates your health by killing enemies and holding objectives, keeping you alive for longer.

In the equipment slots we’ve gone for Drill Charges to clear out buildings from the outside, while Stims provide another health boost after you take a few bullets.

How to unlock the RAAL MG in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the RAAL MG in Modern Warfare 2, you need to get to Rank 25 by playing multiplayer matches.

It shouldn’t take too long for you to reach the level needed, but you can follow our guide on how to speed up the process here.

Best RAAL MG alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

If you want more top LMGs in Modern Warfare 2, you could go for the Sakin MG38 or the 556 Icarus, which are some of the best the category has to offer.

On the other hand, if you want something with more versatility, you can’t go wrong with an Assault Rifle like the M4.

For more on Modern Warfare 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

