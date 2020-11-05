 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: perks, wildcards, and field upgrades
Best perks & wildcards to use in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 5/Nov/2020 17:07

by Andrew Highton
perks wildcards featured image black ops cold war
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

To truly become great at any CoD multiplayer, you need to find what class setup works best for you. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gives you that opportunity with its perks and wildcards.

It’s true that you can become a top player by being pin-point accurate with your finest firearm. But the very best players know how to make the most of the additional items that Treyarch offers in the create-a-class system.

Knowing how to handle a gun is one thing, but knowing how and when to use the right perks and wildcards is crucial in Black Ops Cold War. So here they all are, with tips for each of them too.

Black Ops Cold War Perks

Perks are basically passive abilities that you don’t need to actively focus on in combat. The key to perks is selecting the right ones beforehand that are best-suited to the game mode. For instance, a perk that allows you to move more sleuth would be ideal for Search & Destroy. But one that focuses on scorestreaks may not benefit S&D as much due to its more limited nature.

You have three Perk slots and, the default option, will let you choose one from each.

Perk 1

Engineer

Description: Detect enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls. See enemy scorestreaks on your mini-map. Re-roll your care packages.

Best Use: Best used in game modes where an objective is contested such as S&D or VIP. You’ll see what traps the enemy have in-store for you.

engineer perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Engineer Perk.

Paranoia

Description: Hear an alert when an enemy aims at you. Your vision pulses if the enemy is outside of your view.

Best Use: A Perk for all occasions and is arguably the strongest for Perk slot one. Paranoia can easily save many deaths.

paranoia perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Paranoia Perk.

Tactical Mask

Description: Maximized resistance to flashbang and stun grenade. Immune to gas.

Best Use: Probably the weakest of Perk One. It won’t make you immune to their effects and you can still hide or blind fire if affected. If you really hate being stunned, it might be a must-have though – and Treyarch might look to buff it in future.

Level Unlocked: 20

tactical mask perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Tactical Mask Perk.

Flak Jacket

Description: Take less damage from enemy explosives and Molotov fires.

Best Use: A well-rounded Perk that can be used in any game mode really, but especially Domination – where players will be throwing grenades at flags while you try to capture them. Explosives are a constant danger and could help with protecting against scorestreaks too.

Level Unlocked: 29

flak jacket in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Flak Jacket Perk.

Perk 2

Scavenger

Description: Replenish ammo from fallen players.

Best Use: A great option for a player that doesn’t die often. It’s also solid for a while as you level up but may become superfluous later on.

scavenger perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Scavenger Perk.

Assassin

Description: Enemies on a Killstreak have a crosshair indicator on your minimap. Receive extra Score for taking them down.

Best Use: This Perk screams out for Team Deathmatch. If your team is communicating then it allows one player to point out the threat for all.

Level Unlocked: 17

assassin perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Assassin Perk.

Tracker

Description: See imprint of enemy footsteps. Aim at enemies to reveal them on your team’s mini-map.

Best Use: Probably the best that Perk Two has to offer. Another one that increases your chances of finding an unsuspecting enemy quickly and finishing them off. Great for any mode.

Level Unlocked: 23

tracker perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Tracker Perk.

Quartermaster

Description: Recharge equipment over 25 seconds.

Best Use: If you’re the run and gun type, then this is for you. New grenades and equipment every 25 seconds provide a lot of bang for your buck and increases your potential damage output.

Level Unlocked: 35

quartermaster perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Quartermaster Perk.

Perk 3

Gung-Ho

Description: Fire your weapon and use Equipment while sprinting. Move at full speed when reloading. Switch weapons faster. Take less damage from falling. Fire more accurately when sliding.

Best Use: Definitely suits the faster player in TDM, Hardpoint, etc. Great for a balls-to-the-wall SMG loadout.

Gung-go perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Gung-Ho Perk.

Ghost

Description: Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you are moving, planting or defusing bombs, or controlling scorestreaks.

Best Use: This one all depends on how much you want to be seen. Some people aren’t bothered and welcome it to flush out the enemy. Synergises well with S&D to remain undetected.

Level Unlocked: 14

ghost perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Ghost Perk.

Cold-Blooded

Description: AI-controlled scorestreaks will not target you. Player-controlled scorestreaks will not highlight you. Show up cold on thermal. Players in vehicles won’t see your nameplate.

Best Use: Suits bigger, and longer, modes. Scorestreaks are common and deadly. In the grand scheme of things, this is probably the weakest Perk Three offering, especially as there are multiple ways to bring down scorestreaks.

Level Unlocked: 26

cold-blooded perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Cold-Blooded Perk.

Ninja

Description: Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Medic when sprinting. Speak only when necessary.

Best Use: Similar to the series’ ever-useful Dead Silence. Ninja is probably the must-have Perk and its use is transferable across all game modes and playstyles, but especially valuable in Search & Destroy.

Level Unlocked: 38

ninja perk in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Ninja Perk.

Black Ops Cold War Wildcards

Wildcards are potentially the biggest decision you’ll have to make with your classes. The four choices have major implications with regards to how you can setup.

They can drastically alter your guns, your perks, and your chances of victory.

Danger Close

Description: Equip extra lethal and tactical equipment, and start with max ammo.

Best Use: A Wildcard suited to a beginner that perhaps needs additional help from their equipment to score points. Combining this with Quartermaster could work wonders.

Danger close wildcard in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Danger Close Wildcard.

Law Breaker

Description: Equip any weapon in either slot and equip any perks.

Best Use: Let’s you have two weapons from the same category, multiple perks from the same group, etc. A very diverse Wildcard that can have you essentially wielding two LMGs in theory. Though you’ll be best served by combining a long range and short range weapon combo.

Level Unlocked: 21

law breaker wildcard in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Law Breaker Wildcard.

Gunfighter

Description: Unlocks 3 additional attachment slots for your primary weapon.

Best Use: Basically create your own weapons. Allows for multiple attachments and can create the ultimate recoilless, rapid-firing, aimbot tool. A great companion for all game modes where you need the ultimate killing machine.

Level Unlocked: 27

gunfighter wildcard in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Gunfighter wildcard.

Perk Greed

Description: Equip 3 extra perks.

Best Use: Stuck between a couple of perks? Then you need this. It can lead to deadly combinations like “Ghost and “Ninja”, making you a stealth savant across any map or mode.

Level Unlocked: 35

perk greed wildcard in black ops cold war
Treyarch
Perk Greed Wildcard.

And that covers all the perks and wildcard options in Black Ops Cold War. Hopefully, you know which will give you your best setup!

NICKMERCS reveals secret Warzone attachment to improve recoil

Published: 5/Nov/2020 16:50

by Jacob Hale
Activision / YouTube: NICKMERCS

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his new CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone, and with it, a certain attachment that he believes helps control recoil even better than ever before.

For the most part, we all have our loadouts that we’re fairly comfortable with and tend not to change things up much.

If recent stats are anything to go by, there’s a high chance you use an assault rifle such as the Kilo 141 with a Commando Foregrip, extended mag, a suppressor and, perhaps most importantly, the VLK 3.0x Optic, which will be seen on almost all AR builds.

It’s hard to argue that the VLK optic isn’t one of the most integral parts of any primary Warzone loadout, allowing you to take medium to long-range engagements which can be so important in Verdansk — but it can be improved upon with a certain reticle, and we’re not talking about the Blue Dot.

VLK optic Warzone Modern Warfare
Activision
The VLK optic is a necessity in Warzone — but this reticle could make it even better.

Warzone reticle to reduce recoil?

Now, while Nick uses this on his AMAX, it goes without saying that this could help you on any weapon that you use an ACOG sight, especially if you’re trying to minimize recoil even further.

The one change Nick says can help with this is by switching from the default VLK reticle to the T Pose, which looks more similar to a standard sniper crosshair, with straight lines placed vertically and horizontally across the scope.

This is especially helpful on weapons like the CR-56 AMAX, of which recoil is one of the main drawbacks, but could really be used on any assault rifle or LMG to help you improve your recoil control slightly.

How to unlock the T Pose reticle

The T Pose reticle isn’t exactly easy to unlock, especially if you only play Warzone and not regular Modern Warfare multiplayer, and will be a grind — which probably suggests it’s worth unlocking.

Here are the steps for all ACOG reticle unlocks:

  • Cross Dot: 200 kills using Scout Combat optic
  • Angle Eye: 50 headshots using Scout Combat optic
  • T Pose: 200 kills using the VLK optic
  • Double Cross: 50 headshots using the VLK optic
  • Green Cross: 200 kills using Cronen C480 Pro
  • Redeye: 50 headshots using Cronen C480 Pro
  • Blue V: 50x Three-Streak using any ACOG

For each unlock, you have to complete the previous challenge. So, to unlock T Pose, you need to get 200 kills and 50 headshots using the Scout Combat optic, then get your 200 VLK kills.

Whether it helps you control recoil better remains to be seen, but it’s definitely worth having a try, because any advantage is a good one.