Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: perks, wildcards, and field upgrades

To truly become great at any CoD multiplayer, you need to find what class setup works best for you. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gives you that opportunity with its perks and wildcards.

It’s true that you can become a top player by being pin-point accurate with your finest firearm. But the very best players know how to make the most of the additional items that Treyarch offers in the create-a-class system.

Knowing how to handle a gun is one thing, but knowing how and when to use the right perks and wildcards is crucial in Black Ops Cold War. So here they all are, with tips for each of them too.

Black Ops Cold War Perks

Perks are basically passive abilities that you don’t need to actively focus on in combat. The key to perks is selecting the right ones beforehand that are best-suited to the game mode. For instance, a perk that allows you to move more sleuth would be ideal for Search & Destroy. But one that focuses on scorestreaks may not benefit S&D as much due to its more limited nature.

You have three Perk slots and, the default option, will let you choose one from each.

Perk 1

Engineer

Description: Detect enemy equipment and scorestreaks through walls. See enemy scorestreaks on your mini-map. Re-roll your care packages.

Best Use: Best used in game modes where an objective is contested such as S&D or VIP. You’ll see what traps the enemy have in-store for you.

Paranoia

Description: Hear an alert when an enemy aims at you. Your vision pulses if the enemy is outside of your view.

Best Use: A Perk for all occasions and is arguably the strongest for Perk slot one. Paranoia can easily save many deaths.

Tactical Mask

Description: Maximized resistance to flashbang and stun grenade. Immune to gas.

Best Use: Probably the weakest of Perk One. It won’t make you immune to their effects and you can still hide or blind fire if affected. If you really hate being stunned, it might be a must-have though – and Treyarch might look to buff it in future.

Level Unlocked: 20

Flak Jacket

Description: Take less damage from enemy explosives and Molotov fires.

Best Use: A well-rounded Perk that can be used in any game mode really, but especially Domination – where players will be throwing grenades at flags while you try to capture them. Explosives are a constant danger and could help with protecting against scorestreaks too.

Level Unlocked: 29

Perk 2

Scavenger

Description: Replenish ammo from fallen players.

Best Use: A great option for a player that doesn’t die often. It’s also solid for a while as you level up but may become superfluous later on.

Assassin

Description: Enemies on a Killstreak have a crosshair indicator on your minimap. Receive extra Score for taking them down.

Best Use: This Perk screams out for Team Deathmatch. If your team is communicating then it allows one player to point out the threat for all.

Level Unlocked: 17

Tracker

Description: See imprint of enemy footsteps. Aim at enemies to reveal them on your team’s mini-map.

Best Use: Probably the best that Perk Two has to offer. Another one that increases your chances of finding an unsuspecting enemy quickly and finishing them off. Great for any mode.

Level Unlocked: 23

Quartermaster

Description: Recharge equipment over 25 seconds.

Best Use: If you’re the run and gun type, then this is for you. New grenades and equipment every 25 seconds provide a lot of bang for your buck and increases your potential damage output.

Level Unlocked: 35

Perk 3

Gung-Ho

Description: Fire your weapon and use Equipment while sprinting. Move at full speed when reloading. Switch weapons faster. Take less damage from falling. Fire more accurately when sliding.

Best Use: Definitely suits the faster player in TDM, Hardpoint, etc. Great for a balls-to-the-wall SMG loadout.

Ghost

Description: Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you are moving, planting or defusing bombs, or controlling scorestreaks.

Best Use: This one all depends on how much you want to be seen. Some people aren’t bothered and welcome it to flush out the enemy. Synergises well with S&D to remain undetected.

Level Unlocked: 14

Cold-Blooded

Description: AI-controlled scorestreaks will not target you. Player-controlled scorestreaks will not highlight you. Show up cold on thermal. Players in vehicles won’t see your nameplate.

Best Use: Suits bigger, and longer, modes. Scorestreaks are common and deadly. In the grand scheme of things, this is probably the weakest Perk Three offering, especially as there are multiple ways to bring down scorestreaks.

Level Unlocked: 26

Ninja

Description: Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Medic when sprinting. Speak only when necessary.

Best Use: Similar to the series’ ever-useful Dead Silence. Ninja is probably the must-have Perk and its use is transferable across all game modes and playstyles, but especially valuable in Search & Destroy.

Level Unlocked: 38

Black Ops Cold War Wildcards

Wildcards are potentially the biggest decision you’ll have to make with your classes. The four choices have major implications with regards to how you can setup.

Read More: All scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

They can drastically alter your guns, your perks, and your chances of victory.

Danger Close

Description: Equip extra lethal and tactical equipment, and start with max ammo.

Best Use: A Wildcard suited to a beginner that perhaps needs additional help from their equipment to score points. Combining this with Quartermaster could work wonders.

Law Breaker

Description: Equip any weapon in either slot and equip any perks.

Best Use: Let’s you have two weapons from the same category, multiple perks from the same group, etc. A very diverse Wildcard that can have you essentially wielding two LMGs in theory. Though you’ll be best served by combining a long range and short range weapon combo.

Level Unlocked: 21

Gunfighter

Description: Unlocks 3 additional attachment slots for your primary weapon.

Best Use: Basically create your own weapons. Allows for multiple attachments and can create the ultimate recoilless, rapid-firing, aimbot tool. A great companion for all game modes where you need the ultimate killing machine.

Level Unlocked: 27

Perk Greed

Description: Equip 3 extra perks.

Best Use: Stuck between a couple of perks? Then you need this. It can lead to deadly combinations like “Ghost and “Ninja”, making you a stealth savant across any map or mode.

Level Unlocked: 35

And that covers all the perks and wildcard options in Black Ops Cold War. Hopefully, you know which will give you your best setup!