Best Outbreak loadouts for Black Ops Cold War Zombies - Dexerto

Given all of its differences, Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies: Outbreak mode calls for a new starting loadout if you want to get into the game’s higher rounds, separate from the loadout that you use in the game’s standard Zombies maps.

As players know by now, Outbreak is an incredibly different Zombies experience in Black Ops Cold War. The large-scale, open-world mode plays similarly to its other counterparts in terms of actual gameplay, but feels completely different due to the inclusion of objectives and side missions.

Advertisement

Because of this, while there is some carry-over between the two modes, you’ll want to implement an entirely different class if you want to truly excel in the mode, taking advantage of the long distances while also still being able to fight in shorter-range engagements.

Standard Outbreak class: M16 & Energy Mine

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Body: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Barrel: 15.9″ Strike Team

15.9″ Strike Team Magazine: Salvo 54 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 54 Rnd Fast Mag Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Field Upgrade: Energy Mine

One of the best weapons to use in Outbreak is the M16 Tactical Rifle. The weapon, which is also one of the better weapons to use in Warzone, gives players control with its burst-fire option, while also dealing high damage.

Advertisement

For our attachments, we’ll want to use things that will help in this mode specifically. While the Agency Suppressor is used in Warzone for its increase in damage range, we’ll be using it here to give us an increased chance of equipment drops, which will bring more options in our lethal slot.

Read More: Best weapons for Outbreak mode in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The Ember Sighting Point body attachment will also provide a similar benefit, giving us an increased salvage drop rate, which can drastically increase how fast we upgrade the M16, which will, in turn, deal more damage.

Advertisement

The other options are less important but still serve a purpose. The Strike Team barrel will give the M16 a good balance between a Damage Increase and Fire Rate, while the Salvo 54 Round Fast Mag just seems to be the objectively best magazine in the game right now.

We’ll also want to put on an optic. Any of the actual scopes will do here so it’s all down to personal preference, but you don’t want to be using red-dot sights, as you want to be able to see at a longer distance.

Advertisement

Finally, for the Field Upgrade, you’ll want to use the fully upgraded Energy Mine. While the Ring of Fire is still good for close-quarters engagements, the Energy Mine just fits the open-world style of gameplay better.

Alternative Outbreak class: FARA 83 & Ring of Fire

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Body: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Spetsnaz Speedgrip Magazine: VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag

VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag Optic: Millstop Reflex

Millstop Reflex Field Upgrade: Ring of Fire

If you don’t have all of the attachments unlocked for the M16 or want to use something with a fast rate of fire then the FARA 83 is for you. The weapon is unlocked as a part of the Season 2 battle pass and definitely works well in Outbreak, but you’ll want to get closer to the Zombies, as it works best at mid-range.

Advertisement

Of course, the attachments you’ll want to use are similar to the M16’s. The Gru Suppressor (this weapon’s version of the Agency Suppressor) is once again the best option, providing you with increased equipment drop rate, but also better hip fire accuracy and a tighter ADS spread, with the Ember Sighting Point helping your Salvage drop rate.

Unsurprisingly, the VDV 50 round fast mag (the last magazine you unlock) is the best choice as well, giving you more ammo, a faster reload time and very few downsides.

For the optic, we’ll want something that excels more at a shorter range, so the red-dot sights will actually be better here. Of course, it all comes down to personal preference, but the Millstop is a go-to.

Unlike the M16, however, we won’t be utilizing a body attachment. Instead, the Spetsnaz Grip will be used to help maintain the weapon’s recoil. While it’s certainly not bad to begin with, this will help turn the weapon into a machine.

Finally, the Ring of Fire Field Upgrade should be utilized here. While the above is still true about the Energy Mine, if you’re dedicated to getting more up close and personal with the Zombies then the Ring of Fire is still king.

Using these loadouts won’t guarantee you’ll get into higher rounds but they’ll certainly help, at least with how Outbreak mode plays currently. Should anything change, we’ll update this piece.