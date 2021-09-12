Scump shows off “best weapon” in CoD: Vanguard with insane killing spree

OpTic Gaming’s Scump is tearing enemy teams to piece during the Vanguard beta, flexing his skills with one particular assault rifle.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta servers are live, exclusive to PlayStation for now. The beta for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is running from September 10 – 13, and Scump has been streaming throughout it, getting accustomed to the new title from Sledgehammer Games.

But there is one specific gun that Scump has taking a liking to, one which he demonstrates by mowing down an enemy team.

Scump’s best Vanguard gun

Scump has taken a specific interest in the BAR during the Vanguard beta. Scump camps the spawn of the enemy team killing them over and over again with the BAR – which decimates the enemies with incredibly fast time-to-kill.

Flexing the killing spree, he called the BAR the best gun in Vanguard – at least in its current beta state.

The best gun in the BETA… pic.twitter.com/OWDSpnH52u — OpTic Scump (@scump) September 11, 2021

The BAR is a slow-firing assault rifle that hits enemies like a truck. The gun is best equipped with an attachment to steady its recoil, as it requires a good bit of aiming. Of course, Scump can make any gun look like the best gun in the game, but this clip does show off just how much stopping power the BAR holds.

You can check out the full list of weapons in Vanguard here.

Vanguard is set for launch on November 5. Before then, there will be another beta on September 16-17 which will include Xbox and PC early access, then September 18-20 will be the free open beta for all to enjoy.