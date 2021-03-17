Atlanta FaZe’s Simp shows off best QBZ loadout in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

The QBZ-83 assault rifle looks set to make a mark on the Black Ops Cold War meta, and Atlanta FaZe CDL star Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr has put together the perfect loadout for it.

With pros looking to push the XM4 out of the Cold War meta, a number of different weapons have been tested and the QBZ looks like it could become a real problem on the map.

It has a decent rate of fire and mobility, and can really pack a punch at almost any range, the definition of a ‘do-it-all’ assault rifle.

Whether or not it becomes a regular in the elite level of competition remains to be seen, but it’s definitely a weapon worth utilizing in your arsenal at some point.

Simp’s Cold War QBZ-83 class

Whether you’re trying to dominate League Play or simply drop nukes in public matches, Simp has it covered.

Here’s how he decks out his QBZ-83 in Cold War:

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 16.5” Ranger

16.5” Ranger Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum

40 Rnd Drum Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

Obviously, you’ll have to use the Gunfighter wildcard to take advantage of all of these attachments, but the rest of the loadout comes down to personal preference.

Simp opts for a Diamatti pistol as his secondary weapon, utilizing the Tactical Mask, Scavenger, and Ninja perks. He also carries a Flashbang, Semtex, and Trophy System for his equipment.

So if you’re looking to give the QBZ a run-out and expand your horizons a little, this is just about as good as it gets. As perhaps the best player in the Call of Duty League right now, you know Simp is well worth copying.