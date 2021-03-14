The most complete CoD player since Scump? - Dexerto

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner is considered the Call of Duty GOAT by many, but in this week’s Reverse Sweep, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt claims that one FaZe Clan player is the ultimate pro, giving the OpTic man a run for his money.

Discussing their ultimate MVPs in CoD right now, Enable goes on to highlight Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr as his star performer for the week. “It’s obvious… I believed in him all Major long.”

While there are many young talented stars out there, he adds that they miss a component that prevents them from being the complete package. But with Simp, however, it’s a different story.

“He’s something special… I don’t know if I’ve seen such a complete player. There’s a lot of talent. He’s the only player that I think is the complete package when it comes to attitude, communication, drive, talent, in-game awareness.”

Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker adds that the stats he continues to put up time and time again are “so consistent,” with Enable adding that he wants to see the player have an average event, joking that they need to change the format and put him on LA Guerrillas.

Elsewhere in the Reverse Sweep, the group explain why Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris is the “perfect complement” to Simp, discuss their Stage 1 MVP picks and put together their CDL Power Rankings.

Make sure to check out the full video above, and for all Reverse Sweep news, head over to our dedicated main page.