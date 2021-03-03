Asim or Simp for MVP?! | CDL Super Week Review Show with Enable & Pacman - Dexerto

Each week Katie Bedford, Enable, and Pacman will sit down to discuss the ins and outs of the Call of Duty League. In this episode, the panel discuss the real MVP of CDL Super Week.

The Super Week was action-packed, and the trio touches on how Atlanta FaZe is looking utterly unbeatable right now. Enable even suggests that the only roster member that could improve in any way is Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson.

The past week was undoubtedly long for the scene, with some teams proving their mettle while others were swept aside by those at the top of their game. With Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe both sitting on top of their respective groups, Florida Mutineers and London Royal Ravens slump to the bottom.

But which players have stood out above and beyond their peers? There are several names in the hat, including our chosen Super Week MVP Asim , but the likes of Simp and Huke have done more than enough to throw their name in the ring.

Whatever happens, stay tuned right here at Dexerto for the latest news on the Call of Duty League.