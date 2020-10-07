 AS VAL and SP-R 208 nerfs coming to Warzone & Modern Warfare - Dexerto
AS VAL and SP-R 208 nerfs coming to Warzone & Modern Warfare

Published: 7/Oct/2020 15:55

by Matt Porter
Warzone player using the SPR-208 sniper rifle.
Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward have confirmed that they are in the process of releasing a patch that will nerf Season 6’s AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, which have been causing major issues for players on both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone.

Call of Duty fans are always eager for new weapons to be added to Warzone with the release of a new season, helping keep the ultra-popular battle royale mode fresh and exciting for those who regularly jump into Verdansk in search of victories.

Adding new weapons isn’t always easy though, as making sure they are balanced and fair can prove to be tricky. You don’t know how they will truly perform until they are in the hands of the massive Call of Duty player base, and often need to be adjusted afterward to bring them in line with the other guns.

Season 6’s new weapons have proved to particularly problematic though, with the SP-R 208’s speed, power and accuracy as a sniper rifle allowing anyone to become a one-shot killing machine. While the AS VAL has been shooting through unlimited surfaces, thanks to then 10 round mag attachment that sees it slam through six walls with ease on maps like St. Petrograd.

Unsurprisingly, Warzone and Modern Warfare fans aren’t particularly happy about the new weapons, which can make it impossible to avoid death while taking cover or make you an easy target for snipers.

Thankfully, Infinity Ward have been listening to the complaints, and a fix is on the way to get these problems ironed out for what is likely to be the final Modern Warfare in-game season.

In a tweet sent out by Infinity Ward‘s Senior Communications Manager Ashton Williams, not only are the developers intent on balancing the weapons, but they have already created the updates required and are testing them ahead of release.

“We currently have a patch being tested that has weapon tuning for the AS VAL and SP-R 208,” it reads. “Pending any unforeseen issues, we’ll release it as soon as possible.”

While the fix is on the way, Williams didn’t go as far as giving a confirmed release date for the patch. These things can often be delayed due to other bugs cropping up as a result of the fix, so Infinity Ward will want to make sure that nothing else breaks because of it during thier testing phase.

At least a fix is on the way though, and soon you’ll be able to take cover behind walls safe in the knowledge that you aren’t about to get destroyed by someone with AS VAL aimed right where you’re hiding.

Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops Cold War needs Dead Silence perk

Published: 7/Oct/2020 7:14 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 14:27

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay with Hitch and Dr Disrespect
Activision / Twitter: Hitchariide / YouTube: DrDisrespect

The popular Ninja perk has been a staple in Call of Duty for years. However, Black Ops Cold War is changing the way it works, much to the chagrin of veteran competitors and popular content creators.

Ninja has been one of the most common perk picks in Call of Duty since its first inclusion in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Before then, and with a few releases in between, we’ve had Dead Silence instead. Both instances of the perk act in a similar way. They’re designed to help minimize your overall noise on the map.

From minor reductions in footstep volume to complete silence in some games, the perk has varied in power. Players were able to sneak around the map, flank opposing setups, and generally make plays they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to. This was the original intention of the perk, at least.

In Black Ops Cold War, the overall design of the Ninja has been tweaked for better or worse. In the alpha test, the perk allowed players to “sprint more quietly.” Just days out from the beta and many in the community have highlighted this as one of their biggest concerns.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
The Ninja perk in Black Ops Cold War only helps when it comes to sprinting.

“One concern I have going into Cold War is the lack of a silent footsteps perk,” Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on October 6. Rather than allowing for unique gameplay opportunities, he argues that Ninja in its current form makes the game “extremely slow.”

“I don’t understand why CoD is going away from it. The best games had complete dead silence.” While the developers have been open to community feedback early on – already adjusting snipers ahead of release, for instance – they’ve yet to address the state of this iconic perk.

“Agreed,” Dr Disrespect replied in the thread. “Black Ops 1 sound design was the best.” As an example, the two-time explained how specific actions tied into the game’s audio. While “climbing a ladder, [your] belt buckle would make a quick, faint sound.” This helped create a middle ground where sneaky players could be quiet, but still be caught out if they’re not smart.

“I say it every year man,” OpTic Gaming’s Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat responded. “Complete dead silence allows for more plays to be made in SND and higher game knowledge in respawn. Footstep volume is for scrubs,” he added. Implying that Black Ops Cold War changed the Ninja perk to help accommodate newer players.

There’s no telling if enough public backlash will eventually lead to a complete change ahead of the game’s release. Though the beta is set to kick off on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. If the conversation around Ninja continues, perhaps it’ll bring about some kind of adjustment.

If you’re looking to jump into the new release and test things out for yourself, be sure to check out our full beta overview so you’re up to speed.

