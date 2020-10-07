AS VAL and SP-R 208 nerfs coming to Warzone & Modern Warfare - Dexerto

Infinity Ward have confirmed that they are in the process of releasing a patch that will nerf Season 6’s AS VAL and SP-R 208 weapons, which have been causing major issues for players on both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone.

Call of Duty fans are always eager for new weapons to be added to Warzone with the release of a new season, helping keep the ultra-popular battle royale mode fresh and exciting for those who regularly jump into Verdansk in search of victories.

Adding new weapons isn’t always easy though, as making sure they are balanced and fair can prove to be tricky. You don’t know how they will truly perform until they are in the hands of the massive Call of Duty player base, and often need to be adjusted afterward to bring them in line with the other guns.

Season 6’s new weapons have proved to particularly problematic though, with the SP-R 208’s speed, power and accuracy as a sniper rifle allowing anyone to become a one-shot killing machine. While the AS VAL has been shooting through unlimited surfaces, thanks to then 10 round mag attachment that sees it slam through six walls with ease on maps like St. Petrograd.

So walls have no affect on the 10 round mags for the Val @eColiEspresso #PS4sharehttps://t.co/0wUf9Ep3bB pic.twitter.com/Mg8tAzrNqD — Kevin Ralph (@WhiteChickenYT) September 30, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Warzone and Modern Warfare fans aren’t particularly happy about the new weapons, which can make it impossible to avoid death while taking cover or make you an easy target for snipers.

Thankfully, Infinity Ward have been listening to the complaints, and a fix is on the way to get these problems ironed out for what is likely to be the final Modern Warfare in-game season.

In a tweet sent out by Infinity Ward‘s Senior Communications Manager Ashton Williams, not only are the developers intent on balancing the weapons, but they have already created the updates required and are testing them ahead of release.

“We currently have a patch being tested that has weapon tuning for the AS VAL and SP-R 208,” it reads. “Pending any unforeseen issues, we’ll release it as soon as possible.”

We currently have a patch being tested that has weapon tuning for the AS VAL and SP-R 208. Pending any unforeseen issues, we’ll release it as soon as possible. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) October 7, 2020

While the fix is on the way, Williams didn’t go as far as giving a confirmed release date for the patch. These things can often be delayed due to other bugs cropping up as a result of the fix, so Infinity Ward will want to make sure that nothing else breaks because of it during thier testing phase.

At least a fix is on the way though, and soon you’ll be able to take cover behind walls safe in the knowledge that you aren’t about to get destroyed by someone with AS VAL aimed right where you’re hiding.