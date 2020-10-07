 Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops Cold War needs Dead Silence perk - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops Cold War needs Dead Silence perk

Published: 7/Oct/2020 7:14 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 14:27

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay with Hitch and Dr Disrespect
Activision / Twitter: Hitchariide / YouTube: DrDisrespect

Black Ops Cold War dr disrespect Hitch

The popular Ninja perk has been a staple in Call of Duty for years. However, Black Ops Cold War is changing the way it works, much to the chagrin of veteran competitors and popular content creators.

Ninja has been one of the most common perk picks in Call of Duty since its first inclusion in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Before then, and with a few releases in between, we’ve had Dead Silence instead. Both instances of the perk act in a similar way. They’re designed to help minimize your overall noise on the map.

From minor reductions in footstep volume to complete silence in some games, the perk has varied in power. Players were able to sneak around the map, flank opposing setups, and generally make plays they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to. This was the original intention of the perk, at least.

In Black Ops Cold War, the overall design of the Ninja has been tweaked for better or worse. In the alpha test, the perk allowed players to “sprint more quietly.” Just days out from the beta and many in the community have highlighted this as one of their biggest concerns.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
The Ninja perk in Black Ops Cold War only helps when it comes to sprinting.

“One concern I have going into Cold War is the lack of a silent footsteps perk,” Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on October 6. Rather than allowing for unique gameplay opportunities, he argues that Ninja in its current form makes the game “extremely slow.”

“I don’t understand why CoD is going away from it. The best games had complete dead silence.” While the developers have been open to community feedback early on – already adjusting snipers ahead of release, for instance – they’ve yet to address the state of this iconic perk.

“Agreed,” Dr Disrespect replied in the thread. “Black Ops 1 sound design was the best.” As an example, the two-time explained how specific actions tied into the game’s audio. While “climbing a ladder, [your] belt buckle would make a quick, faint sound.” This helped create a middle ground where sneaky players could be quiet, but still be caught out if they’re not smart.

“I say it every year man,” OpTic Gaming’s Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat responded. “Complete dead silence allows for more plays to be made in SND and higher game knowledge in respawn. Footstep volume is for scrubs,” he added. Implying that Black Ops Cold War changed the Ninja perk to help accommodate newer players.

There’s no telling if enough public backlash will eventually lead to a complete change ahead of the game’s release. Though the beta is set to kick off on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. If the conversation around Ninja continues, perhaps it’ll bring about some kind of adjustment.

If you’re looking to jump into the new release and test things out for yourself, be sure to check out our full beta overview so you’re up to speed.

Call of Duty

What’s included in the Black Ops Cold War Beta: modes, bonus unlocks, more

Published: 6/Oct/2020 19:12 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 22:34

by Tanner Pierce

Black Ops Cold War

The Black Ops Cold War Beta is almost upon us. Download links are now live for those who pre-ordered the game digitally and Treyarch has released some new information about what the pre-release version is going to include. Here’s everything you need to know.

After Activision and Treyarch gave fans on PlayStation 4 a small glimpse of Black Ops Cold War during open alpha, which ran only for one weekend and included a handful of content, the game’s beta is now just a few days away.

Because it’s so close, Treyarch has just dropped some information about the beta, including a brand new mode that will be available during this pre-release period, which is set to be available for PlayStation 4 players starting this weekend.

Cold War Beta modes

The modes that Treyarch are including with the Open Beta are similar to those found in the Open Alpha. That being said, there are two major additions that players of the latter didn’t get a chance to experience yet.

The first is VIP Escort, which tasks players with protecting and bringing a specially designated player from one side of the map to the other, without being killed. Players can be downed in this mode, similar to Warzone, and scorestreaks are disabled.

In addition, players will also be able to play the new 40-player mode Fireteam: Dirty Bomb. Information about this mode is scarce, however, we do know that it will pit four teams of 10 players against in other in a fight for uranium on a large scale map.

It is possible that the developers will add more modes as time goes on, but as of the time of this writing, these are the only ones we know about.

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Kill Confirmed
  • Domination
  • VIP Escort
  • Combined Arms (12v12)
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb (40 players)

Maps

Currently, we don’t know anything official about the maps, weapons, equipment, and items coming to the beta, but it’s easy to assume that it would be similar to the ones seen in the Open Alpha. Here’s are the maps we’ve seen previously:

  • Satellite (6v6)
  • Miami (6v6)
  • Moscow (6v6)
  • Armada (12v12)
  • Crossroads (12v12)

Beyond these five, nothing has been confirmed for the Beta, however, a recent Black Ops Cold War leak potentially revealed that other maps could be available, including three called Black Sea, Cartel, and Tundra, although it’s worth noting that these could be code names.

SMG Blueprint

Activision
Activision has announced that players who get to level 10 during the beta will receive a free blueprint when the game releases.

Unlike the Alpha, players will be able to level up in a progression system that’s designed exclusively for this version.

Treyarch explains: “Players can progress and rank up in the Beta-specific leveling system where loadout items, including new weaponry, covert spy tech through Field Upgrades, and badass Scorestreaks can be unlocked by earning XP.”

Like every other CoD beta, there’s rewards that you can earn for the full game. If players are able to reach level 10 at any point during the beta, they’ll receive a free Mutual Animosity Blueprint for the Type 821, which is the weapon most comparable to the Uzi in previous games.

Currently, it’s unknown whether or not level 10 is the cap during the beta or if this is just the number Treyarch set for players who want the blueprint when the full game releases.

The Black Ops Cold War Beta is set to include two new modes: Fireteam Dirty Bomb and VIP Escort.

Schedule

Treyarch previously announced the beta schedule, however, they once again clarified when everyone will be able to get their hands on it. Fans are currently able to pre-load the beta on PS4 and players on other platforms will be able to do so on October 13, 2020.

  • Weekend 1
    • October 8-9: PS4 early access
    • October 10-12: PS4 Open Beta
  • Weekend 2
    • October 15-16: PS4, Xbox One, PC early access
    • October 17-19: Open Beta for all platforms

All in all, this seems like a pretty packed Beta. Between the new Fireteam mode and the grind for level 10, players should have a lot to do over the next couple of weekends.