Warzone Reclaimer shotgun finally nerfed but its not enough

Call of Duty fans have been left frustrated by the final update to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, especially when it comes to the Reclaimer shotgun.

The release of Black Ops 6 is just around the corner, which means time has been winding down on Modern Warfare 3’s cycle. The final seasonal update came back on September 18 with the arrival of Season 6, but there have been some changes since then.

On October 21, Sledgehammer rolled out what is set to be the final update to Modern Warfare 3. That patch included playlist changes, the return of Deployable Cover, and UI fixes, as well as a few weapon tweaks. The Reclaimer shotgun, which has been dominating both multiplayer and Warzone in the last few weeks, was also hit with a nerf in the new update.

Article continues after ad

Despite the shotgun having it’s power brought down a bit, fans are annoyed because the non-akimbo version has been nerfed as much as their more powerful counterparts.

Article continues after ad

“The reclaimers did not need nerfed. They were fine. Only the akimbo version needed nerfed,” one fan said. “It was the akimbo one that needed a hit,” another agreed.

“They didn’t have to nerf the non akimbo. Forcing the two gun meta again,” commented another.

Dexerto The Akimbo version of the Reclaimer has run riot.

Another player begged the devs to reconsider. “The nerf to the single Reclaimer is gigantic and unnecessary, as it was mostly the kit that was an issue. The single Reclaimer is pretty much useless now,” they said.

Article continues after ad

However, with this being the final update of the year, that request probably isn’t going to be listened to.

The change might be looked at when Warzone’s integration with Black Ops 6 happens, but that would be solely for the battle royale.