All weapon buffs & nerfs in Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded update - Dexerto

While Black Ops Cold War’s Season 2 Reloaded update added a ton of new content to the game, it’s also implemented some major weapon tuning, including some significant buffs to assault rifles, SMGs, and even some attachments across the board.

While it had been been a bit since the last major Black Ops Cold War weapon tuning changes, that’s all changeed now with the game’s mid-season update, titled Season 2 Reloaded.

Starting with that patch, a number of different weapons across the board were altered and changed, with a number of them in every category getting buffs to make them more competitive against other guns.

Advertisement

Assault Rifle changes in Season 2 Reloaded Update

The weapon that easily got the most changes with this update is the Krig 6. Not only has the visibility been increased when firing while aiming-down sights, but it’s also gotten a complete tuning pass when it comes to its accuracy, movement, clarity with optics.

Read More: Octane potentially leaks huge CDL Control rule changes

In addition to that, two other popular weapons also got some changes. The FFAR has had its ballistic speed increased and the Groza’s max damage range has been buffed. All AR underbarrel and muzzle attachments that affect recoil also received adjustments.

Krig 6 Improved visibility while firing in ADS. Complete tuning pass on weapon accuracy, weapon movement, and visual clarity while firing with any Optic attachment. Addressed instances of the weapon feeling “floaty” when firing for a prolonged amount of time.

FFAR 1 Increased ballistic speed by 12.8%.

Groza Increased maximum damage range by 40%.

Attachments Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on assault rifles.



SMG Changes in Season 2 Reloaded Update

While almost every weapon category got some form of changes, the SMGs were affected the most. The Milano got the most buffs out of all of them, with increases to its mid-range damage, sprint-out speed, raise-speed, and even ADS-time.

Advertisement

Most notably, the AK-74u got a slight nerf, with its accuracy and muzzle velocity getting reduced, while the KSP 45 received a slight buff. Furthermore, just as with the ARs, all SMG underbarrel and muzzle attachments also got tweaked for recoil.

Milano 821 Increased mid-range damage by 10%. Increased mid-range damage range by 33%. Increased sprint out speed by 14.2%. Increased raise speed by 11%. Slightly increased ADS-in speed.

KSP 45 Increased ballistic speed by 32.5%. Reduced burst delay by 20%.

AK-74u Reduced accuracy with prolonged firing. Reduced muzzle velocity by 23.4%.

LC10 Reduced max damage range by 41%. Slightly reduced mid-range damage.

MAC-10 Modified bullet pattern to add slightly more horizontal trajectories.

Attachments Complete tuning pass on Muzzle and Underbarrel attachments that affect Recoil on SMGs.



All other weapon changes in Season 2 Reloaded update

There were also some smaller tweaks that affected other guns in the Season 2 Reloaded update as well, like the Stoner 63 LMG, which got a slight nerf to its max damage range.

Also, sniper rifles that have an Iron Sight attached to them no longer have a glint effect when aiming-down sights, which was something the community has been asking for for a while now. Finally, rockets fired from launchers also got a buff against Flak Jacket in Hardcore, another complaint that’s been levied against the game for months now.

Advertisement

Light Machine Guns Light Machine Gun Alpha Reduced maximum damage range by 25%.

Sniper Rifles Disabled glint effect on sniper rifles with Iron Sights equipped.

Pistols 1911 Increased ADS speed by 11%. Magnum Slightly decreased hip-fire accuracy. Dual Wield: Bullet trajectories are now more varied when firing both guns simultaneously. Redesigned the 4.7” Takedown Barrel attachment into a “Tight Snub” Barrel. This attachment now adds damage to both enemies and vehicles.

Launchers RPG-7 Slightly increased blast radius. Greatly increased length of straight rocket flight path. General Rockets now inflict more damage to enemies with Flak Jacket in Hardcore. Still requires a direct hit for a 1-hit kill.

Attachments Infantry V-Choke Updated attachment description to clarify pros and cons.

Weapon Progression Players can now earn Weapon XP and Challenge progress by using any weapon, even if they do not currently own it (for example, using another player’s weapon picked up from the ground that the player does not currently own).



As previously mentioned, all of the above changes are for the core multiplayer experience within Black Ops Cold War. The weapons in Warzone are not affected by any of these changes.