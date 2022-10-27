Modern Warfare 2 servers status: Is MW2 multiplayer down?

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 is starting to become available for Call of Duty fans across the globe, leading to one big question: Are the servers up? Here’s what you need to know about MW2’s server status.

It’s always a pain when you load up a multiplayer game like Call of Duty, are ready to get settled in for a session of games, but are then met with a message about the servers being down.

Server outages have gotten fewer and far between over the last few years, but they still happen and cause plenty of headaches – especially when it comes to the launch day, and even the first week as a whole.

In the case of Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty fans are eager to get stuck into the new multiplayer offering but if you try and get in too early, you’re going to meet with a few issues.

Are the Modern Warfare 2 servers live?

As of writing, on October 27, the only way to get into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is to be in the New Zealand timezone. The game is live there, meaning the servers are up, and it’s playable.

Of course, if you’re not in New Zealand, then the servers won’t be live for you just yet. You’ll have to wait until the specified release time hits in your timezone. You can find a full of those, here.

If you do switch to the New Zealand timezone to access it early, you should be warned. Infinity Ward have alerted players to the fact that they might get locked out of the game by doing so. Though, if that doesn’t happen, you may experience some connectivity issues for being on a different server.

As time progresses, and more servers go live, we’ll update this page with their status and wheter or not players are encountering problems. So, be sure to keep checking back for more.